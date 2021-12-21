CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT UPGRADED TO OTCQX BEST MARKET

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. The Company begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to better serve our growing investor base and supporters of Cypress as we advance our Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada" said Bill Willoughby, President and CEO of Cypress Development. "Upgrading to the OTCQX is an important step for the Company in building market awareness and improving access for our U.S. investors."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium exploration company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Cypress is advancing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards the production of high-purity lithium hydroxide suitable for tier one battery usage.

