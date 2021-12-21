FinFit: 2022 Best Places to Work in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinFit, a FinTech company that provides financial wellness services to alleviate financial stress, increase employee retention and improve productivity for both Fortune 100 companies and small businesses, was recently named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group.

Founded in 2008, FinFit has grown to be the nation’s largest holistic financial wellness benefit platform that has transformed thousands of lives, servicing over 145,000 clients. FinFit helps employees improve their financial well-being and become financially stable through personalized financial assessments, premier educational resources, one-on-one financial coaching and financial solutions. Visit www.FinFit.com for more information. (PRNewsfoto/FinFit)

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. The 2022 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies.

"FinFit is honored to be included in this elite group of organizations working to make a difference. Our team is driven to help employees and organizations alleviate financial stress. They deserve this award. They make me proud to be a part of FinFit," said David Kilby, President and CEO.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Virginia and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The final rankings will be announced via in-person event on January 27th, 2022.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkVA.com.

About FinFit

FinFit was established in 2008 and currently services over 200,000 organizations across the United States. The company's SaaS-based model provides holistic financial wellness services that include a personalized financial assessment, premier educational resources, online money management tools, financial coaching, financial solutions, early wage access, spending and savings accounts, emergency fund accounts, student loan services and a member rewards program. Focus on creating positive, healthy financial behaviors and products to support behavioral change has proven to alleviate financial stress and increase employee retention by more than 25%.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FinFit