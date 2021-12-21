SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that SNCF Réseau, the French railway authority, has selected an integrated solution of Trimble® Quadri and Trimble Connect® software to serve as the central system within its Enterprise Common Data Environment (CDE) for Building Information Modeling (BIM) models for the next three years. The integration of the Quadri BIM collaboration software and Trimble Connect collaboration software will enable planners, designers, construction teams and project owners to share information and streamline data workflows.

French Railway Authority SNCF Réseau Bases Enterprise Common Data Environment on Trimble Collaboration Software

Trimble Quadri and Trimble Connect are ideal solutions to address the data requirements of railway construction and building construction and to prepare for the maintenance and operation phases. The combined solutions address building construction and infrastructure projects and are designed to facilitate teamwork between key stakeholders and allow teams to share project information continuously as it federates all company data into one consolidated and integrated system (the CDE). This increases productivity and quality and facilitates project information access from anywhere and at any time. SNCF manages the largest high-speed rail in Europe of over 30,000 kilometers and manages a large portfolio of greenfield (network extension) and brownfield (network modernization) projects. The corporate CDE will provide digital continuity across all design and construction phases, and prepare BIM data models for operation & maintenance phases and is expected to enhance the overall company performance.

Under the new three-year contract, SNCF Réseau will be using the Trimble solutions in a broad range of use cases covering the entire project lifecycle—from design and construction to operations and maintenance—within its IT environment. Sharing project data across teams helps reduce the risk of data loss and closes the gap between engineering design tools and systems for managing the organization's transportation networks.

The SNCF Réseau contract is managed by Trimble Consulting, covering services from a strategic advisory function to setup, implementation and deployment of the Trimble CDE solution across the project's portfolio and across the divisions of the SNCF Group. As part of the agreement, Trimble Consulting will integrate the Trimble software solutions with SNCF Réseau's core information systems and provide training, coaching and support.

Trimble Consulting is a global consultancy advisor on advanced technology and integrated project delivery strategy within Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Owner-operated (AECO) industries with a goal to leverage digital construction and complex project delivery to manage risk and ensure quality, schedule and budget. Teamed with some of the most recognized companies across the globe, Trimble Consulting has delivered over 500 projects with technical, logistical or organizational complexity in a wide range of markets.

"A global player like SNCF Réseau is constantly expanding and updating its infrastructure. Railway systems are composed of multiple subsystems with heterogeneous data created using many processes and tools. Having a common data environment that supports collaborative model development for all of our digital assets—from design through project completion and ongoing operation and maintenance, is instrumental in digitizing the railway network efficiently and effectively," said Judicaël Dehotin, deputy director of SNCF Réseau BIM Program and responsible for operational deployment of BIM on railway projects. "The combination of Trimble Quadri and Trimble Connect provides an open common data environment for us to review and manage all assets of a project. It has proven to provide great value both during and after completion of projects, as the model and data collected in project designs and throughout construction play an increasing role in the long-term investment planning for lifecycle costs for the railway."

"An open common data environment is instrumental in our strategic roadmap as we aim to establish collaboration between all project actors at the planning, design and construction phases and pave the way towards a digital twin of our infrastructure," said Pierre-Etienne Gautier, director of SNCF Réseau BIM and Digital Continuity Program. "Creating digital models and enriching these consistently through a secure open CDE will also enable us to operate and maintain our infrastructure to the highest standards during its entire lifecycle."

"SNCF has chosen Trimble solutions as the cornerstone of their strategy to enhance their infrastructure projects' efficiency. The Quadri and Trimble Connect technologies' ability to enable owners, planners, designers, engineers and contractors to all safely share their discipline-specific models in a single platform, facilitates close-knit and concurrent teamwork between all project stakeholders. All the while using their existing tools," said Nassim Saoud, EMEA director, Trimble Consulting.

About SNCF Group

SNCF is a global leader in passenger and freight transport services, including management of the French rail network, with revenue of €35.1 billion in 2019. The Group does business in 120 countries and has 275,000 employees, with over half in its core rail business and 60,000 working outside France. SNCF Group works closely with its customers—passengers, local authorities, shippers and railway operators using SNCF Réseau services—and with regional communities, building on its expertise in all aspects of rail and all types of transport to deliver simple, seamless, sustainable solutions for every mobility need. Learn more at: sncf.com .



About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. Construction.trimble.com and Trimbleconsulting.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

