Graphic Packaging Holding Company Named to Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies for Second Year in a Row; Ranked on Forbes' Inaugural List of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company" or "Graphic Packaging"), a leading provider of fiber-based consumer packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, has been named to Newsweek's 2022 list of America's Most Responsible Companies for a second year in a row. The recognition is based on a detailed analysis of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) factors.

Graphic Packaging International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphic Packaging Holding Compa)

The Company was also recognized on Forbes' inaugural list of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies. The list was based on sentiment compiled from a women-only survey with 85,000 participants, focusing on several aspects of the female employees' experience.

"Being recognized for a second year by Newsweek for corporate responsibility as well as being included on Forbes' inaugural list of Top Female-Friendly Companies is a true honor," said Michael Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At Graphic Packaging, we are committed to delivering sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions through a high-performance company culture that embraces diversity. We are committed to positive change and advancement of our environmental, social and governance initiatives. The recognitions demonstrate the progress we have made and will continue to drive to benefit all stakeholders."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected from 2,000 of the largest U.S. companies based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate annual reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports, in addition to an independent survey of 11,000 U.S. residents to evaluate company reputations. The final list, which spans 14 industries, recognizes the top 500 companies with the highest scores as the most responsible companies in the United States. Newsweek's complete list of America's Most Responsible Companies in 2022 can be found here.

The World's Top Female-Friendly Companies were selected based on survey responses from over 80,000 women in 40 countries around the world. Statista asked respondents to evaluate their companies on sexism, supportive policies for women and balanced recruitment. The final list ranks the 300 companies that received the most recommendations and have the most gender-diverse boards and executive ranks. For the full company rankings, visit the Forbes website here.

To learn more about Graphic Packaging's Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives, access the Company's 2020 ESG Report.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements of the Company's expectations in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's present expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com .

