Leopard Imaging to Showcase at CES 2022 with 3D Depth Cameras Leveraging NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI and Isaac Robotics Platforms

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in high-definition embedded camera design and manufacturing, and an Elite Partner of Nvidia Jetson Platform, is announcing its plans for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 from January 5th to 8th showcasing advanced imaging solutions and AI edge computing solutions. The company will exhibit demos of 3D Depth Camera Hawk on the Jetson Edge AI and Isaac Robotics Platforms.

As an imaging solution development veteran, Leopard Imaging will exhibit customized cameras for autonomous driving, drones, IoT, robotics, and AI edge computing devices at CES 2022. The company will exchange ideas with its partners, industry experts, and customers to develop more advanced imaging solutions.

In November, Leopard Imaging collaborated with NVIDIA launching Hawk 3D Depth stereo camera LI-AR0234CS-STEREO-GMSL2 , supporting NVIDIA Isaac Robotics platform and NVIDIA Jetson platform, and taking camera solutions to the next level. Leopard Imaging empowers the imaging quality with Active Alignment (AA) technology through its powerful manufacturing capabilities. Its full integration services will help customers incorporate this camera with different robotic projects.

"By leveraging our full stack of GPU-accelerated computing technologies and enabling ease of deployment of cost-effective 3D camera solutions, Leopard Imaging is accelerating time-to-market of vision-based edge AI and robotics applications," said Murali Gopalakrishna, Head of Product Management, Autonomous Machines and General Manager for Robotics at NVIDIA.

"We are very excited to showcase our depth cameras with the support from NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI and Isaac Robotics platforms," said Bill Pu, president and co-founder of Leopard Imaging. " We are looking forward to meeting our partners and more high technology companies who are seeking advanced image solutions at CES 2022."

Leopard Imaging will be showcasing their imaging solutions at CES 2022 Booth 9521, Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, January 5th - 8th. To set up a meeting with Leopard Imaging at CES, email marketing@leopardimaging.com.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader that provides high definition (HD) embedded cameras and AI-based camera solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in autonomous vehicles, drones, IoT, robotics, and healthcare devices. As a Preferred NVIDIA Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging also works closely with Sony, ON Semiconductor OmniVision, and established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Zoox, Cruise, Boston Dynamics, and many other established organizations. More information at https://www.leopardimaging.com .

Press Contact

Cathy Zhao

marketing@leopardimaging.com

+1 408-263-0988

