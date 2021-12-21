Nulogy Recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics with 2021 Honors

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of collaborative supply chain solutions, today announced its recognition in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Green Supply Chain list , as well as Food Logistics' 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers list .

Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Green Supply Chain list recognizes companies that prioritize sustainability as a core element of their supply chain strategy. Food Logistics' 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers' list honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

Nulogy's Multi-Enterprise Supplier Collaboration Platform enables fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands and their extended suppliers to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. By leveraging Nulogy's platform, FMCG brands and their external partners can respond with greater speed and connectivity while reducing waste throughout the external supply chain. Nulogy runs in the supply networks of leading brands such as L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight, as well as hundreds of supplier sites around the world.

"Nulogy is thrilled and honored to be recognized by both Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics: two of the foremost publications in the supply chain industry," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Our ongoing mission is to enable sustainable innovation for our consumer brand customers worldwide—powering their external supply chains through emerging technologies such as data-enabled visibility and collaboration. This recognition is a positive indicator of our work to build stronger, more streamlined and more sustainable supply chains in 2022 and beyond."

"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's Multi-Enterprise Supplier Collaboration Platform optimizes contract manufacturing and co-packing operations, while empowering consumer brands and their external suppliers to accelerate network responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com .

