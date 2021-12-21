TAG - The Aspen Group Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Chicago, Quadruples Space - New headquarters signals continued growth and expansion following rebrand announcement

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG – The Aspen Group (TAG), today announced the details of its newly opened corporate headquarters in Chicago's West Loop, at 800 W. Fulton Market.

This quadruples the office space for TAG, making it one of the largest tenants in Chicago's historic West Loop.

In 2018, TAG, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing healthcare support organizations, relocated its corporate headquarters from Syracuse, N.Y. to W. Randolph St. in Chicago, pledging to bring 250 new jobs to the city. Now, the company is once again expanding its footprint in Chicago.

After nearly two years of design and development, the office is now open for TAG employees to safely return to the work environment, in a space strategically designed for collaboration, training, and professional development – for the thousands of healthcare professionals in the TAG network.

TAG signed a 14-year lease agreement to take over 200,000 square feet of the new state-of-the-art 800 W. Fulton Market building. The new office space, built by CBRE, is LEED Platinum and WELL certified – providing improved energy efficiency, better air quality, and advanced health and wellness amenities for employees to enjoy.

This move quadruples the office space capacity for TAG, making it one of the largest corporate tenants in Chicago's historic meatpacking district, alongside Google, McDonald's and Mondelez International.

"We still maintain a strong foundation with our team in Syracuse, but coming to Chicago and continuing to expand our footprint, was a necessary and exciting move," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of TAG. "Three pillars fundamental to our brands are: delivering quality, accessible, human-centric care, cultivating and retaining top talent, and prioritizing training and education. The latter two are critical to the first, and we needed a location and space that would allow us to do just that: find and cultivate top talent through a centralized headquarters – designed for learning and team development – where we can continue to grow."

TAG occupies eight floors of the new 18-story building, with room for continued growth.

PLANNING FOR GROWTH

TAG is best known for its nearly 1,000 doctor-owned Aspen Dental practices across the U.S. – providing operations, training and technology support to a network of entrepreneurs committed to expanding access to dental care in their communities.

Building on its leadership in the dental industry, the company has continued to expand its focus on human-centered healthcare through general dentistry, dental implants, urgent care, and medical aesthetics services – with the acquisitions of ClearChoice, WellNow and Chapter Aesthetic Studio brands. In addition, in 2021, the company launched its first branded consumer product – Motto clear aligners.

DESIGNING FOR STRATEGIC COLLABORATION

Three floors in the new headquarters building are exclusively dedicated to a state-of-the-art dental training, where TAG can bring in doctors and dental professionals from all over the country to innovate, learn and advance their careers. As TAG expands into the urgent care and medical aesthetics businesses, the company is committed to keeping the latest technology and expertise in front of its teams to continue to empower its employees to take ownership of the brand and foster personal development.

"COVID challenged business leaders to think strategically about the goal of their office environments," said Fontana. "Are they designed for training and collaboration, customized for your employees and industry innovation, or are they simply a place to come punch a timecard? We intentionally created a space that would energize our teams to come to the office, and provide them with the best facilities to learn, collaborate, and make an impact – in the heart of a vibrant cultural district with restaurants, retail and entertainment just a few steps away."

COMPANY STATISTICS

Across its four businesses, TAG supports more than 1,100 locations in 45 states nationwide

TAG supports more than 3,800 healthcare providers, with more than 16,000 employees nationwide

TAG healthcare professionals serve more than 30,000 patients per day, and more than 8 million people per year

TAG opens a new office location every three days on average

To take a virtual tour of the new TAG headquarters, visit: https://f.io/1Iec-C3l.

ABOUT TAG - THE ASPEN GROUP

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG and the independent healthcare practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice®, WellNow® and ChapterSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 30,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com.

