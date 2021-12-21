USEFUL 2021 MUST-HAVE PRODUCTS FROM CASIO

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Start the new year on the right foot with functional and trendy products from Casio that will inspire your musical creativity, help you stay active and elevate your style. From ultra-portable electronic musical instruments to fitness gear and intuitive graphing calculators, here are some of Casio's must-haves from 2021.

Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)

For Music Lovers

Inspire your musical creativity with the Casiotone CT-S1 . This ultra-portable digital keyboard offers 61 full-size keys and over 60 studio-quality tones, making it ideal for players of all ages and skill levels. Users can connect the CT-S1 with Casio's free Chordana Play app for advanced functionality, and with the optional WU-BT10 Bluetooth® MIDI/audio adapter, the unit can be used as a Bluetooth speaker when connected to any PC, Mac, iOS or Android device. For added portability, the CT-S1 features strap pins and can be powered with six AA batteries. The CT-S1 (MSRP: $199.99) is available in three color variations (white, black and red). For more information on Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit CasioMusicGear.com .

For Fitness Enthusiasts

Staying active and keeping track of your fitness goals just got easier with the GBA900-1A from the G-SHOCK Move collection. This model comes equipped with health and fitness functions to track and enhance workouts. Bluetooth® connectivity via the G-SHOCK MOVE app provides access to useful data including step count logs, calories burned and exercise intensity levels, plus daily/weekly/monthly activity achievement graphs and more. Additional features include shock and 200-meter water resistance, countdown timer and daily alarms. The GBA900-1A (MSRP: $130) arrives in a sleek, all-black case and band. For more information on Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For Retro-Lovers

For the old-school and retro lovers out there, Casio's latest Vintage addition is sure to make a statement. Featuring a distinctive four front button design, an inverted LCD display, LED light and stopwatch, the A100WE-1AVT (MSRP: $54.95) is a sleek 70's inspired timepiece designed for easy, everyday wear. This retro must-have comes in a nickel-free plated case and stainless-steel band that features a slide-type clasp, letting users easily adjust the length without special tools. For more information on Casio's Vintage collection of timepieces, please visit Vintage.Casio.com .

For Students

Ideal for high school students and beyond, Casio's fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing Calculator brings mathematics to life with user-friendly capabilities. To create a seamless learning experience, the fx-9750GIII (MSRP: $59.99) includes an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation, as well as expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator, Geometry and Physium, enabling users to easily reference the periodic table. In addition, its natural display feature allows for 2D-templates, fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. For more information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and educational resources, please visit CasioEducation.com .

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." https://www.gshock.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.