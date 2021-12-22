ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Provides Emergency Grant to Kentucky Community

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, the registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today announced it was awarding a $10,000 emergency grant to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which was established by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear following the recent historic tornado outbreak.

American Land Title Association (PRNewsfoto/American Land Title Association)

The Foundation Board decided to award the grant, which is the Foundation's largest individual charitable contribution to date, to Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund because of the severity of the destruction that impacted western Kentucky. The tornadoes damaged or destroyed thousands of homes and businesses across Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas, with western Kentucky experiencing the greatest damage.

"The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was created not only to support our members' charitable efforts across the country, but also to help communities when they need it the most," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. in Maitland, Fl. "After seeing the horrific damage caused by tornadoes in Kentucky and neighboring states, we knew that we wanted to help."

"Since we launched the Foundation in 2020, we have been fortunate to be able to support and uplift title insurance professionals doing good deeds in their local communities," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb, Foundation Board member. "As we look toward 2022, we will continue to seek opportunities to support our members' volunteer efforts and strengthen communities across the country, especially in times of crisis."

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its mission is to support the charitable efforts of title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities and exemplify the title industry's values of We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States.

Contact:

Megan Hernandez

mhernandez@alta.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Land Title Association