Digital Workforce to Ring New York Nasdaq Stock Exchange Closing Bell as the first Finnish company from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

NEW YORK and HELSINKI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Workforce, a leading intelligent automation service company from the Nordics, will virtually ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021.

This marks a historical moment since Digital Workforce becomes the first Finnish company from First North Growth to ring the bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Bell ringing is a rare opportunity even for companies on the main list. The bellringing will be broadcast live online and on international news stations. The ceremony is also visible on the Nasdaq Tower and the Marquee giant screens in Times Square.

The bellringing crowns the start of Digital Workforce's journey as a publicly-traded company, listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "DWF."

"This is a tremendous honour and an excellent opportunity for us to present the company and our growth plans in the U.S. and globally. Nasdaq is our important RPA cloud service client, making this event even more unique, says Mika Vainio-Mattila, Digital Workforce CEO.

Digital Workforce's employees can also join the ceremony by uploading their photos to be circulated live on Nasdaq Tower in Times Square during the allotted ceremony time – a new opportunity Nasdaq offers via their MarketSite App.

"We are the first publicly listed company purely specializing in Intelligent Automation services. We have a strong track record of growth, and the listing helps accelerate our goal of becoming a 100-million-euro company by 2026", says Mika Vainio-Mattila.

Digital Workforce's stock listing took place during an exceptional year for the company. A record number - 31 companies - have been listed this year in the Helsinki Stock Exchange. It's also been a busy listing year for Stock Exchanges in the U.S.

The online stream is available via Nasdaq webpages on the Livestream link

https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9945326 at 4 pm EDT.

Media Contacts

Courtney Glymph

YourStory PR

Courtney@yourstorypr.com

+44(0)7867488769

About Digital Workforce

Digital Workforce is one of the leading service providers specialising in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA) on an industrial scale in terms of revenue, service offering, client references and head count. Digital Workforce helps its customers to automate knowledge work tasks and business processes with IA through its Digital Workers. Digital Workers are software robots that are in essence automated team members that execute business processes precisely, tirelessly and with fewer mistakes than human workers – with no significant changes to the customer's existing systems. Digital workers have superpowers based on RPA, Artificial intelligence, and cloud services, which make them fast and efficient.

More information available at www.digitalworkforce.com

