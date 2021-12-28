PT Mowilex Is Certified at Net Zero Carbon for the Third Consecutive Year

PT Mowilex remains Indonesia's only manufacturing entity to reach net zero carbon emissions.

Emissions output decreased by 13.2% even as the company increased production.

Emissions measurements were based on Scope 1, 2 and select Scope 3 categories in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paint manufacturer PT Mowilex Indonesia (PT Mowilex) has announced the company's third consecutive year of CarbonNeutral® certification, once again reaching net zero carbon emissions. The company achieved this by purchasing offsets to account for its emissions, based on an assessment of Scope 1, 2 and 3 evaluation that follows The CarbonNeutral Protocol. Emissions calculations and carbon offsets certifications were issued by two independent United States-based entities.

The nearly completed PT Mowilex Indonesia's new manufacturing facility is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by an estimated 7%.

In 2019, PT Mowilex became the first Indonesian manufacturer to achieve CarbonNeutral® company certification. Three years later, it remains the only manufacturing company to claim carbon neutrality in its market. The company is fully committed to using the carbon markets to achieve carbon neutrality, while also reducing its emissions across all operations and decreasing its overall environmental impact. PT Mowilex has also introduced VOC disclosure and labeling standards and voluntarily replaced older stocks of its wood and metal paints containing more than 90ppm lead with newly formulated lead-free versions, at no cost to shops and distributors.

In the last three years, the company has embarked on efficiency initiatives that reduced air conditioner power use, deployed efficient lighting systems, converted various diesel-powered equipment to electric-powered equipment, and insulated several buildings to reduce energy use. PT Mowilex will also commission a new manufacturing facility in the first quarter of 2022, which is expected to reduce CO2 emissions from its main manufacturing and logistics operations by an estimated 7%.

From March 2020 to April 2021, PT Mowilex decreased its gross emissions by 13.2%. Reduced business travel due to COVID-19 protocols accounted for 82% of that drop.

"We hope, as much as possible, to permanently adopt these improvements by reevaluating how we operate. We are looking for COVID-related changes that can be incorporated into our routines to minimize our environmental impact whilst creating financial efficiencies," said Ms. Esther Sugiono, PT Mowilex CFO.

"Our strategic pillars are very clear. We lead with quality and sustainability. We've earned numerous product-quality ratings that demonstrate that commitment, and we're earning recognition for our award-winning environmental and CSR initiatives. Both major property developers and homeowners trust in our products," said PT Mowilex CEO Niko Safavi. "Indonesians today have made it clear that they expect companies to be ethical, and they trust brands that offer environmentally responsible products."

Since 2020, universities, stadium developers and luxury malls have switched to PT Mowilex products, citing the company's reputation for quality and environmental leadership.

In 2021, PT Mowilex purchased carbon offsets from a portfolio of certified projects, including Rimba Raya REDD+ in Seruyan Regency and Katingan Mentaya REDD+ in Katingan Regency, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia.

