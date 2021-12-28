Top Cheese Trends to Watch for in 2022

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the viral TikTok feta pasta to declaring cheese the official love language, 2021 was a big year for cheese lovers, and if you still haven't had enough – that is good news for you because 2022 is about to get even cheesier. With cheese consumption at record highs and the growth of Wisconsin specialty cheese outpacing the entire category, there is a lot to look forward to in the new year.

2022 is set to be a big year for cheese lovers. With new emerging flavors, classic dishes getting an upgrade with specialty cheese and so much more - these are the trends to watch for in the coming year.

Here are the trends you should look for in 2022:

Classic Dishes Get an Upgrade. Millennial and Gen Z foodies are looking to recreate classic comfort dishes with a new upgraded twist. Adding specialty cheese is one of the easiest ways to level up mom's best dishes and create restaurant quality food at home. Get inspired with entertaining tips and recipes such as Pepperoni Pizza Monkey Bread, Monte Cristo Swiss Strata, Italian Pasta Salad, Maple Cheddar Dutch Baby and The Ultimate Queso Dip – which all top the list for the hottest recipes of the year – on Millennial and Gen Z foodies are looking to recreate classic comfort dishes with a new upgraded twist. Adding specialty cheese is one of the easiest ways to level up mom's best dishes and create restaurant quality food at home. Get inspired with entertaining tips and recipes such as Pepperoni Pizza Monkey Bread, Monte Cristo Swiss Strata, Italian Pasta Salad, Maple Cheddar Dutch Baby and The Ultimate Queso Dip – which all top the list for the hottest recipes of the year – on WisconsinCheese.com Upcycling Leftovers in Your Own Kitchen. Food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the U.S. food supply, according to the USDA. While consumers look to reduce food waste in their own homes, they're looking for new ways to use leftovers. Consider upcycling Parmesan rinds from your cheese board for broths, sauces, and risotto for a rich, savory flavor, or make a delicious, infused olive oil. Any cheese that goes untouched from a cheese board or at-home recipe can be used to make Food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the U.S. food supply, according to the USDA. While consumers look to reduce food waste in their own homes, they're looking for new ways to use leftovers. Consider upcycling Parmesan rinds from your cheese board for broths, sauces, and risotto for a rich, savory flavor, or make a delicious, infused olive oil. Any cheese that goes untouched from a cheese board or at-home recipe can be used to make Fromage Fort the next day. Discovering Global Flavors at Home. While wanderlust travelers stayed grounded during the pandemic, they quickly learned they don't have to leave home to taste and experience the world's best food. Many top-rated cheese shops carry a variety of Wisconsin cheeses with German, Swiss, Italian, Dutch, and Hispanic roots for consumers who want to explore something new and expand their taste buds.

"If you want great cheese, you don't have to travel to Europe these days," says Ken Monteleone of Fromagination cheese shop. "For people who love cheese and are interested in exploring the intersection of food and travel, there is no better place to start than in Wisconsin because it is a world of cheese in just one state. Our cheese shop along with a handful of others offer shipping nationwide so that you can enjoy a little wedge of Wisconsin no matter where you are." Some Like It Hot. In addition to crafting award-winning cheeses that were born abroad, like alpine-style or juustoleipa, Wisconsin cheesemakers are constantly developing new, delicious cheeses including some with serious heat that consumers crave. In 2021, buffalo flavored cheese sales grew 145.2% and ghost pepper infused cheese increased 45.8%. Cheese Will Bring People Together. Whether gathering with friends in small groups or meeting online for virtual events, coming together over a cheese board is a trend that is here to stay. The

"Cheeselandia offers people a way to meet new friends and discover new destinations without ever having to leave home, giving members a sense of community and belonging while bonding over a shared love of cheese," says Suzanne Fanning , Senior Vice President for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese. "We have exciting things planned for the year ahead and we're excited to see cheese continue to bring people together." Whether gathering with friends in small groups or meeting online for virtual events, coming together over a cheese board is a trend that is here to stay. The Cheeselandia community has over 4,000 members who stay connected on social media and join monthly virtual events to get a behind the scenes look at creameries, meet Master Cheesemakers, cook with top rated chefs, learn from cheesemongers and more. Cheeselandia was named the Influencer Marketing Campaign of the Year by AdWeek Performance Marketing Awards."Cheeselandia offers people a way to meet new friends and discover new destinations without ever having to leave home, giving members a sense of community and belonging while bonding over a shared love of cheese," says, Senior Vice President for Dairy Farmers ofand Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese. "We have exciting things planned for the year ahead and we're excited to see cheese continue to bring people together."

With over 600 different types, styles and varieties of cheese to choose from, there is a Wisconsin Cheese for everyone on your shopping list – just look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® badge at your local retailer.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook. For serious cheese fanatics who want to celebrate Wisconsin Cheese all year long, consider joining Cheeselandia, Wisconsin's online cheese community.

