Force4 Technology Communications Launches B2B Tech Public Relations and Marketing Communications Agency Company Founded by Nadel Phelan Executive Team as a Spinoff to Drive Expertise and Services Forward into New Era

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Force4 Technology Communications, LLC today announced its launch as a trusted and innovative provider of public relations and marketing communications services for B2B high tech companies. The business will be run by Nadel Phelan's long-established executive team – Cara Sloman, Peggy Tierney Galvin, Sean Wood and Lisa Christensen – and will provide the same portfolio of services at the same high standard of quality.

The spinoff of Force4 Technology Communications will keep the independent ownership structure that has empowered the team to focus exclusively on the needs of its clients' businesses. With more than 60 years of combined experience in marketing and public relations with proven expertise serving the B2B tech industry, the Force4 leadership team has supported over 120 client acquisitions and nearly 20 IPOs.

Force4 specializes in supporting clients in infrastructure technologies, including AI, machine learning, analytics and automation, data management, storage, cybersecurity, Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT, networking and critical infrastructure. CEO Cara Sloman shares more on the launch here.

Force4 delivers high value to clients via these differentiators:

Proven ability: Senior managers make up the account team and provide strategic business-focused communications campaigns designed to move the needle

Metrics driven: Programs are based on key performance indicators tied to client business goals

Focused on success: Because we are independent and choose to represent a select number of clients, we're able to focus on client success

Established relationships: We know the influential media and analysts that cover the market

Cara Sloman, CEO and president, Force4 Technology Communications, said: "Force4 is the next chapter of innovation, service, a commitment to excellence and the quality results our clients know us for. I am honored to take the helm of our new organization as president and CEO, leading and being part of a team that, for many of us, spans more than a decade of working together. I am excited for our next chapter and the opportunities ahead."

Peggy Tierney Galvin, chief strategy officer, Force4 Technology Communications, said:

"A communications strategy is like a voyage. On the Beaufort Wind Scale, force 4 is the perfect speed for sailing. Our new name embodies the powerful collaboration of individual strengths, working together to help our clients successfully navigate today's market. With our technical knowledge that comes from decades of experience, we monitor the media environment and adjust course based on changing conditions to reach the desired goal – and never take our eye off the destination."

Paula Phelan, CEO, Nadel Phelan Inc., said: "I am so proud of this team and all they have accomplished. I look forward to watching them sail into this new venture and am confident they will continue to provide the same outstanding value and quality of service that clients have come to depend on over the last 20 years."

About Force4

Force4 Communications Technology is a marketing communications and PR agency serving B2B technology companies of all sizes across the globe. For over 20 years, we have combined high-level industry knowledge with in-depth technology experience to provide our clients with the services necessary to establish and maintain awareness in the global marketplace. We design, deploy and execute communications programs that directly support the goals of your business with strategic guidance and a full spectrum of services proven to move the needle. Force4 Technology Communications, LLC is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.force4.co.

