Gemspring Capital Acquires JTI Electrical & Instrumentation

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management LLC ("Gemspring"), a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a majority interest in JTI Electrical & Instrumentation ("JTI" or the "Company").

JTI designs, engineers, and installs complex electrical and mechanical systems that enable industrial facilities to streamline mission-critical process functions, minimize downtime, and increase operational efficiencies. Since its founding in 2000, JTI has grown from a single-discipline contractor into a full-service, scaled partner for sophisticated manufacturing facilities, offering a complete suite of electrical, mechanical, design and engineering, controls, and panel solutions for customers across an array of end markets.

JTI's management team, led by Founder and CEO Jason Tackitt, will continue to lead the business and retain an ownership stake in the Company alongside Gemspring. Jason commented: "We are excited by this investment and partnership with Gemspring, which comes at an inflection point for the Company. We and Gemspring both share a common focus on growth driven by building upon existing customer relationships, adding service capabilities, further penetrating adjacent end markets, and expanding into new geographies. We believe Gemspring's operational expertise, extensive network, and M&A support will help fuel us through our next phase of growth."

"Jason and his team have built an incredible business, and we believe JTI is truly a differentiated market player and a trusted strategic partner for its customers," said Ravdeep Chanana, Principal at Gemspring. "We are excited to invest in the Company behind its track record of strong organic growth driven by best-of-breed scale and technical capabilities, unmatched domain knowledge, and outstanding customer service. We look forward to partnering with the management team as JTI continues to deliver exceptional value to its customers, build its team, and pursue strategic acquisitions."

About JTI

JTI is a provider of electrical, mechanical, and automation services to industrial processing facilities in the agriculture, food and beverage, energy, and manufacturing industries. JTI offers a full-service offering of installation, design, and engineering for complex and sophisticated processes and mission-critical equipment applications. Customers rely on JTI for its differentiated experience, knowledge and technical capabilities, and exceptional customer service. Founded in 2000 and based in Bakersfield, CA, JTI has ~200 employees across four locations in Central and Southern California and Georgia. For more information, visit www.jtielectric.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: Ravdeep Chanana (ravdeep@gemspring.com)

