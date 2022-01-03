Powercast Showcases at CES New Over-the-Air Wirelessly Powered and Batteryless Products: 3D Medical Monitoring Wearables and Robotic Autonomous Price-Changing System Industry leader in RF wireless power sees record growth in 2021 as demand for wireless power and environmentally-friendly alternatives to disposable batteries gain momentum

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Powercast announced it will showcase an array of new, batteryless products that are powered by the company's signature radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range over-the-air wireless power technology at CES 2022, booth #52908. The company also announced a record year in customer and revenue growth driven by the demand for wireless power – a market expected to reach $25.9 billion by 2027 – and demand for sustainable product designs that keep disposable batteries out of landfills. Powercast helps its partners create environmentally-friendly electronic devices either with rechargeable batteries that can be recharged by RF, or with no batteries at all that can be directly powered by RF.

Wirelessly-powered partner products displayed at CES will include: 1) 3D printed wearables that monitor biomedical signals for at-home diagnosis and athletic training, developed by University of Arizona researchers, and 2) an all-in-one robotic retail price-changing system combining Powercast's immortal batteryless electronic shelf label (ESL) and Badger Technologies' autonomous robots, among others.

"There are many cool products around the world today already being powered by our over-the-air RF wireless power technology," said Charles Goetz, CEO of Powercast, "and we're seeing increased requests as both industrial and consumer markets pursue greener designs that both cut the wires and keep batteries out of landfills."

Powercast demonstrates how its technology can save developers time and money, and reduce battery waste, in its new video series, "Powered by Powercast."

3D Printable Discreet Wearables for At-Home Medical Monitoring, Diagnosis and Athletic Training:

University of Arizona researchers chose Powercast's wireless power technology to keep their new discreet wearables charged up 24/7. Custom made for each person using 3D printing and flexible circuits, the flexible devices can be worn anywhere on the body for several months to enable at-home diagnosis, disease management, or to improve athletic training.

The devices contain advanced sensors for highly accurate monitoring far beyond the current capabilities of a smart watch. The devices include inertial measurement units and strain sensors that can characterize gait and performance of individual muscle groups, as well as high resolution temperature sensors able to detect subtle changes in body temperature that can be used to characterize performance. The user places a Powercaster wireless charger where they work or sleep, which will recharge their wearable over the air. Researchers expect about two years before availability, and are working towards clinical trials. For more information: https://azpbs.org/horizon/2021/10/researchers-developing-new-device-track-body-conditions/

Batteryless-ESL-Based Robotic Autonomous Price-Changing System:

Powercast is working with Badger Technologies, a leader in retail automation and a product division of Jabil, to develop a prototype of an all-in-one robotic price-changing system, which will be on display at CES. The Robotic RFID Reader and Batteryless Immortal ESL Autonomous Price Changing System is intended to improve operational efficiency by saving retailers time, money and batteries.

Badger Technologies' autonomous robots monitor on-shelf product availability, verify prices, and collect data from the retail floor to improve operational efficiencies and shopping experiences. Pairing Powercast's batteryless ESLs with Badger Technologies' autonomous robots now enables the back office to manage real-time electronic updates for the first time, while freeing associates to serve customers instead of changing price tags and eliminating the labor-intensive battery replacement and disposal problems associated with battery-powered ESLs.

Powercast's immortal ESLs don't need batteries because the company's RF-to-direct current (DC) power harvesting technology can harvest enough power from industry-standard RFID readers. In this system, RFID readers installed on the robots send RF power over the air as they roam by the ESLs to Powercast's receiver chips embedded in the ESLs. These chips convert the RF to DC power to wirelessly update the ESL's ePaper displays with new prices. Using LiDAR to detect and safely avoid people, the robots can travel a store 24/7 for a completely autonomous price checking and changing system.

"The ability to help retailers implement a batteryless, autonomous price-changing system takes customer service and operational efficiency to the next level," said William "BJ" Santiago, CEO of Badger Technologies. "Powercast's rich experience in RF wireless design and Badger's proven retail automation expertise helped fulfill the vision for this unique solution."

"We chose Powercast's technology because it is commercially available for purchase and the company supports developers with easy-to-use development tools and engineering know-how," said Philipp Gutruf, assistant professor of biomedical engineers in the University of Arizona college of engineering. "We look forward to partnering with Powercast as we commercialize and bring our unique wearables to market."

Powercast's technology touches millions of users across more than 15 industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, IoT, entertainment, retail, RFID and sensors. Powercast's collaborative approach and deep expertise in all aspects of product design, from vision through prototyping and commercialization, has resulted in dozens of applications and millions of units shipped.

Multimedia assets are available: https://ces.vporoom.com/Powercast and https://www.powercastco.com/ces-2022/

About Powercast

Powercast is the established leader in RF wireless power. Since its founding in 2003, Powercast has led the industry in RF wireless power innovations and applications that meet FCC and other global standards. Powercast's wireless power technologies eliminate or reduce the need for wires and batteries, working at distances up to 80 feet. With millions of units shipped, Powercast is led by a team with deep expertise in design, engineering, and prototyping, and with extensive commercial success in both industrial and consumer applications. With more than 100 customers and partner companies around the world, Powercast leads the RF wireless power market with 63 early and fundamental patents worldwide and 34 patents pending. For more information, visit www.powercastco.com.

Custom-made 3D printed flexible wearables monitor biomedical signals for at-home diagnosis and athletic training, developed by University of Arizona researchers, wirelessly powered by Powercast.

Robotic price-changing system: Badger’s LiDAR-guided autonomous robots with RFID readers wirelessly update prices on Powercast’s batteryless electronic shelf labels (ESLs), saving time/money/batteries.

