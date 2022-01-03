Semper Fi & America's Fund and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Raise more than $20 Million in Tenth Year of the Double Down for Veterans Campaign

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raise $20,000,000 in two months – that was the goal set by Semper Fi & America's Fund (The Fund) during its 10th annual Double Down for Veterans fundraising campaign. Thousands of supporters stepped up to donate the first $10 million which was then matched, dollar-for-dollar, by The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. The challenge ran November 1 through December 31, 2021 and, this year, The Fund reached its $10 million goal a record nine days before the deadline.

"Veterans who are wounded in the line of duty, and facing both physical and psychological battles, come home to a very different reality than the one they left behind," said Bob Parsons, Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran and Founder and CEO of PXG. "Although numerous programs and organizations exist to assist our nation's veterans, none measure up to the immediate and long-term support provided by The Fund."

The donations will support critically wounded, ill, or injured service members, veterans, and military families across all military branches. The ultimate goal is for these service members and their families to create lives that are not defined by injury or illness but rather filled with hope for what the future holds.

"Bob and Renee Parsons have once again shown the incredible hearts they have for our military families," said Karen Guenther, Founder, President and CEO of Semper Fi & America's Fund. "The effect that their generosity has on our Fund family is, quite simply, extraordinary."

Inspired by the grit, courage, and sacrifice of our nation's service members, The Fund has provided immediate, needs-based financial assistance and tailored support to more than 27,000 service members and military families. This support can start the first moment of injury and last a lifetime.

"There are so many examples I could give of how The Fund has been there over the years. They help individuals like me regain that independence and have a new mission – that's really the biggest thing," Gabe said, a Marine injured in Iraq. "They truly are family. I love them like they were my own family."

From injury through recovery, The Fund's comprehensive programs improve the lives of wounded veterans, their families, and military family members with an injury or illness. Case managers, visiting nurses and entire support teams help those they serve to navigate complex medical and emotional recovery.

"The Fund's individualized support for service members is unique among veterans' organizations," said Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director for PXG Apparel. "Even as challenges and new needs arise, The Fund is there, treating each hero under their care like family."

To learn more or donate to meet the needs of military heroes, visit: thefund.org.

About Semper Fi & America's Fund

Semper Fi & America's Fund was started by military spouses, who immediately jumped in to provide bedside support to wounded and injured service members from Iraq and Afghanistan over 17 years ago. The Fund is run today by those same military spouses, and now includes a patriotic staff of veterans, community members, and volunteers, who are dedicated to providing hope, healing, and quality of life solutions through needs-based financial assistance, tailored support, and innovative programming.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

