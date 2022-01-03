Smart Meter Remote Patient Monitoring Powered by AT&T IoT Connectivity Helps Improve Outcomes for Patients with Chronic Conditions Smart Meter IoT Devices in Remote Care Programs Dramatically Improve Health in 84% of Diabetes Patients and 88% of Hypertension Patients

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? AT&T* is teaming up with Smart Meter to improve health outcomes for patients with chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. Smart Meter supplies healthcare providers with cellular remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices and services, including the SmartRPM™ solution, iGlucose®, iBloodPressure 2.0™, iScale™ and soon, the iPulseOx™, being unveiled at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. These devices run on AT&T's nationwide IoT network, known for its reliability and coverage.

Chronic diseases are the leading causes of death in the U.S., and they're on the rise. Hypertension can lead to 2 of the biggest killers in this country - heart disease and stroke - while diabetes ranks 7th for deaths. But studies show remote patient monitoring can help change this. For example, 84% of diabetes and 88%1 of hypertension patients at highest risk for severe disease complications experienced significant improvements in their health when using the Smart Meter iGlucose and iBloodPressure as part of RPM programs.

Why is this important? Consistent use is a must for an effective RPM program. So, the simpler the solution, the more likely the patient will use it. Smart Meter's cellular-enabled devices simplify RPM. They are an easy out-of-the-box solution; just insert the included batteries and press the start button. The monitoring devices contain IoT SIM cards, so they automatically send the patient's data over the AT&T IoT network to the SmartRPM cloud. The healthcare provider then accesses the data there via secure log-in.

Unlike cellular-enabled RPM devices, Bluetooth-enabled monitoring devices require the user to pair the device with a smartphone or tablet, download the data, and then send it to the doctor. It's a more complicated solution that oftentimes involves troubleshooting. This can be intimidating and frustrating for users and can lead to them not continuing with the RPM program. Cellular RPM devices help lessen the technological divide and are more accessible to patients of all ages, regardless of digital literacy and access to connectivity.

For patients, Smart Meter's cellular RPM devices mean easy access to improved healthcare with the peace of mind that comes from frequent assurances and support. For health care providers, the benefits include ready access to more complete patient data and the ability to act on it in near real-time, while automatic record keeping meets requirements for reimbursement.

Because of these benefits, a growing number of doctors are embracing RPM. A recent survey found 43% of clinicians believe RPM adoption will be on par with in-patient monitoring in 5 years.

"The iGlucose solution proved to be an outstanding resource for my clinical team to enable greater insights into our patients' results between visits. More than 70% of participants required some form of intervention prior to their next in-office visit, and as a result, there was a reduction in emergency room visits and need for hospitalizations, demonstrating better overall diabetes care." – Dr. Gail L. Nunlee-Bland, MD, Howard University Diabetes Treatment Center

"Our collaboration with Smart Meter is another example of how our IoT connectivity is advancing connected healthcare. IoT-enabled devices ultimately provide a quicker and more convenient patient service with better outcomes for both the patient and the healthcare provider." – Joe Drygas, VP of AT&T Healthcare Industry Solutions

"As an early RPM innovator, Smart Meter has done extensive work to drive the best outcomes by improving patient engagement and adherence, and our cellular alliance with AT&T has been a large part of our success." – Casey Pittock, Smart Meter CEO

1 Based on Smart Meter data on file.

