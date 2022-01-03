Zendesk Shareholders Poised to Reject Value Destroying Momentive Acquisition Zendesk Board Made Series of Flawed Decisions & Showed Reckless Disregard for Shareholder Capital, Merger Proxy Reveals

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Board of Directors highlighting shareholder opposition, revealing new concerns regarding the proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey), and calling on the Board to immediately terminate the transaction.

Jana Partners Logo

The full text of JANA Partners LLC's letter is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk

Contact: IR@janapartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JANA Partners LLC