CalAmp Appoints Digital Information Expert, Basudeb Chatterjee, as Chief Digital Information Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced the appointment of Basudeb Chatterjee to Chief Digital Information Officer (CDIO). As CDIO, Chatterjee will oversee CalAmp's global IT function with a focus on data, infrastructure and information security across all business units in North America, EMEA and LATAM. He will also guide technology adoption and enablement as part of transformation initiatives to strengthen the capabilities and value of CalAmp's connected intelligence solutions for fleet visibility and management.

Basudeb Chatterjee, Chief Digital Information Officer, CalAmp

Chatterjee brings over 15 years of experience driving digital transformations while consulting for private and public companies including Fortune 500 and mid-market organizations in industries spanning transportation & logistics, pharmaceutical distribution and telecommunications. Most recently, Chatterjee served as senior principal for Pariveda Solutions, Inc., leading complex projects for the national consulting firm's most valued customers. Through this experience, he focused on marrying technology adoption with operational strategies by leveraging technologies like cloud, mobility and data platforms to streamline business operations for his clients while increasing productivity and improving customer service.

"Basudeb not only possesses acute knowledge of business strategy and operations management but also understands the transformational impact of the cloud, edge computing and a digital-first mindset in today's connected economy. I look forward to working with him to propel our technologies forward, reinforce our competitive differentiation and help our customers work more effectively and efficiently in ways they never thought possible," said Jeff Gardner, CEO of CalAmp.

Working together with Jeff Gardner, Chatterjee will make technology enablement a core component of the business' operations and long-term growth strategy. He will also collaborate with Anand Rau, chief technology officer for CalAmp, and the product and engineering teams to drive further innovations in real-time visibility, analytics and intelligence across the company's product lines. Chatterjee is well-versed in the company's telematics devices and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, as well as its customer needs and industries, having served in a consulting role to CalAmp and facilitated customer implementations of its solutions.

"Using CalAmp's robust platform, fleets have a tremendous opportunity to bring together data from across their vehicles and assets to unlock new insights and key business intelligence," added Basudeb Chatterjee, CDIO of CalAmp. "I'm excited to play a leading part in the evolution of CalAmp's global operations and lines of business. From a solutions perspective, I aim to establish a culture where agile teams are focused on continuous delivery and engagement with internal stakeholders and customers to maximize the value of our SaaS solutions."

Chatterjee holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and is currently pursuing his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He began his career as an embedded software engineer for long-haul fiber networks in the telecommunications industry.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have nearly one million software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , iOn Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Corp. Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CalAmp