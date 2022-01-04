Doctors for Disaster Preparedness Files Amicus in Biden Vaccine Mandate Case

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Jan 7, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a motion from the Biden Administration to overturn an injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, which stays enforcement of a Covid vaccine mandate. Doctors for Disaster Preparedness filed an amicus brief asking the Court to uphold the stay.

D.C. snowstorm complicates court filings

The Court will consider a vaccinate-or-test order for employers of more than 100 workers plus a separate vaccine requirement for all healthcare workers. The latter is now blocked in half the states.

The deadline for briefing was extremely short, with the difficulty of providing input exacerbated because Washington, D.C., was shut down by a snowstorm.

The DDP brief, hand-carried to the Court, states that "the Covid vaccine strategy is a colossal failure…. But rather than be held accountable for their failed approach, agency officials insist on more of what has failed."

While the Public Health and American Medical Association (AMA) briefs repeatedly assert that "the science is clear," the DDP brief states that "it is not 'settled science' to forcibly impose a controversial vaccine on knowledgeable health care workers who rationally decline."

DDP argues that that the government briefs supporting the mandates ignore the reports of vaccine-associated deaths and injuries in the government's official data base, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Moreover, DDP writes that "there is no meaningful analysis of the harms compared with purported benefits of the Covid vaccine, in the briefs filed in support of the mandate."

DDP points out that the Supreme Court precedent for compulsory vaccination, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, upheld a law by a state, not the federal government, which merely imposed a small fine on those who declined to be vaccinated against smallpox. But this case "became the basis for the inhumane utilitarian mandatory sterilization decision by the Supreme Court in Buck v. Bell." The Court then held that "the principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes."

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness is a group of scientists (including physicians) founded in 1984, which provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

Contact: Andrew Schlafly, ASchlafly@aol.com, or Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

