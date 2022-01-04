GovPilot Named to 2022 Government Technology Magazine Top 100 List, Marks Fifth Consecutive Year

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, GovPilot (www.govpilot.com), a Hoboken, New Jersey based company has been recognized as a top 100 "Gov Tech" company by Government Technology Magazine - an e.Republic Company. The GovTech 100 is an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in, and providing services to state and local government agencies across the United States.

"It is an honor to be included among the GovTech 100 for the fifth consecutive year." GovPilot CEO, Michael Bonner

"The GovTech 100 for 2022 exemplify the potential of public and private-sector collaboration to catalyze innovation. Each of the GovTech 100 provide critical capabilities to help state and local agencies navigate uncertainty and reimage the way they deliver services to their constituents," said Dustin Haisler, e.Republic Chief Innovation Officer.

According to GovTech Magazine, digital services have exploded in government during the pandemic as agencies strove to maintain and improve service offerings for citizens that didn't require physical contact. Alongside that push has been major momentum behind single sign-on efforts to simplify access to the growing number of online offerings.

"The past two years have highlighted the critical role that govtech firms such as GovPilot play as the digital infrastructure of local and state governments to provide efficient, secure operations and continued services no matter the circumstances. GovPilot was purpose built from the ground up as a unified platform, incorporating input and feedback from real-world users. That approach has enabled our team to provide best-in-class products and service to local governments of all sizes across the country," said James Delmonico, the company's Vice President of Product.

"It is an honor to be included among the GovTech 100 for the fifth consecutive year," said GovPilot Founder and CEO, Michael Bonner. "In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience."

Founded in 2014, GovPilot provides a cloud-based SaaS government management platform specifically designed for local governments. GovPilot enables local governments to realize greater efficiency and provide a convenient constituent experience by eliminating antiquated paper processes, and replacing the functions of disparate single-use legacy platforms with a single all-in-one system. In utilizing GovPilot, governments are able to unify and access data across departments in real-time, 24/7 from any location. The result is efficient operations, ensured business continuity, and data-based decision-making that increases productivity and convenience. The company offers more than 125 modules, purpose-built and anchored at the block-and-lot level via a GIS map, which enable governments to provide constituent services such as public record requests, inspections, licensing, tax assessment, public works, and more, in a secure, digital environment.

Bonner added, "GovPilot's mission is to empower local governments to better serve their constituents and operate efficiently. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, and to the trust that our clients from across the country have placed in us for their adoption of digital services and operations which have accelerated as we emerge from the pandemic. We are thrilled to be included in the 2022 GovTech 100 list among so many other innovative established and startup companies."

About GovPilot:

GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for five consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.

To view the full 2022 GovTech 100 list, click here and follow @govtechnews.

To learn more visit www.govpilot.com. Follow @GovPilot.

