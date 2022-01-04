Talent Inc. Acquires Interview School to Empower Job Seekers to Accelerate Their Careers Through Expanded Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Inc. , the leading digital resource and trusted advisor to job seekers worldwide, today announced its acquisition of Interview School , an innovative mock-interview software company that provides job seekers with up-to-date interview questions and AI-assisted feedback. As part of its global expansion strategy, this is Talent's third transaction in the past eight months, since acquiring FlashRecruit in May 2021, and Imkey Holding B.V. ("Imkey") and its global property Resume.io , a global subscription-based platform for online resume-building with 13 million customers, in June 2021.

"By joining forces with Interview School, we are helping professionals gain a firmer foothold in a competitive job market by better preparing job seekers for the interview process via sophisticated AI technology," said Byron Matthews, CEO of Talent Inc., the parent company to a suite of properties including TopResume, Resume.io, TopCV, and TopInterview. "Interview School's AI-driven technology and product, coupled with our unparalleled, human-powered services and tools, will allow us to empower even more people to take control of their careers and reach their fullest potential."

Launched in 2018, Interview School offers a suite of tools ranging from mock interviews with AI feedback, live interview coaching, and job tracking, including AI Coach, Live Coach, Performance Analysis, and Job Tracker. The company handpicks interview questions that have been reported in recent interviews and within specific organizations, industries, and positions.

"Since launching four years ago, we have been committed to providing world-class technology solutions and data insights," said Peter Gratale, CEO of Interview School. "By tapping into Talent's services, we can deliver our innovative technology and products to a larger market, helping career-driven individuals at all levels accelerate their career journeys and maximize their success."

As Talent continues to expand its services beyond resumes and LinkedIn profiles, it will continue leveraging its proprietary data to better understand and share current behavioral trends in the job market that continue to evolve. Recently, the company unveiled its Job Seeker Sentiment Index , which uniquely measures changes in the way that job seekers feel about their career trajectory on a monthly basis — an industry-first. Throughout 2021, Talent Inc. has been polling its active U.S. and U.K. job seekers in order to evaluate both their confidence about the job market and also their sense of overall job security. First calculated and benchmarked in April 2021, their Job Seeker Sentiment Index measures job seekers' opinions on current conditions, as well as future job market and workplace expectations.

Talent Inc. was founded in 2014 with the mission to help job seekers navigate career changes and differentiate themselves in a competitive job market. Through its suite of properties, Talent Inc. empowers job seekers to take control of their careers and reach their full potential through its professional career services including resume- and CV-writing services, LinkedIn profile makeovers, and interview-preparation coaching. For more information, please visit https://www.talentinc.com .

Interview School is mock-interview software that provides you with up-to-date interview questions and AI-assisted feedback. Since 2018, the company has helped thousands of professionals walk into interview rooms feeling prepared and confident. Learn more at https://interviewschool.com .

