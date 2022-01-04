TCL Unveils Portable, Lightweight and Personal NXTWEAR AIR Wearable Display Glasses at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leader in display technology and affordable, rich connected experiences, announces its second-generation wearable display glasses, NXTWEAR AIR. The new, stylish glasses combine exceptional display technology and rich, premium design with 30% less weight and a more comfortable fit than previous generation glasses, delivering the ultimate in entertainment and productivity.

TCL NXTWEAR AIR

"In developing the NXTWEAR AIR, we primarily focused on two areas of importance to consumers: portability and comfort," said Stefan Streit, CMO for TCL Communication. "With this new generation of NXTWEAR glasses, users can enjoy the same exceptional viewing experience as before, but with even more portability, a comfortable fit and an individual style design."

Watch, game and work anywhere as NXTWEAR AIR untethers users from offices, living rooms and small airplane screens, freeing them to enjoy their content – perfect for commuters, anyone travelling for work, or on a flight. Viewing movies on the TCL NXTWEAR AIR creates a blockbuster viewing experience. A nail-biting sporting event turns a dull journey to the office into thrilling ride, while an epic adventure film makes a long-haul flight go by in a flash.

With dual 1080p Micro OLED displays, the TCL NXTWEAR AIR delivers ample detail, punchy, rich and vibrant colors, as well as deep shadows and inky blacks. It also creates an expansive, immersive viewing environment, which is the equivalent of watching a 140-inch screen, 4 meters away – similar to being in a movie theatre.

A 47 pixels-per-degree resolution means the TCL NXTWEAR AIR delivers a cinema-like level of clarity too, and with dual speakers, it plays back stereo audio for spatial effects. For more private viewing, you can connect your own wired or wireless headphones.

TCL created its second generation of wearable display glasses, NXTWEAR AIR, with a focus on comfort and style. At only 75g with standard lens, these portable displays won't weigh users down. For additional customization options, the NXTWEAR AIR comes with two exchangeable front lens, so its look can match each users' individual style.

Given a heightened need for remote working, NXTWEAR AIR acts as a handy second screen for professionals and students when matched with a laptop, even if there's no space for a monitor at home. It's also a private way to work when managing sensitive projects in public or on a commute.

Thanks to Type-C connection, NXTWEAR AIR is also compatible with a wide range of smartphones (more than 100), supporting battery-free plug and play connectivity, and it also works with many laptops and pads.

From work to play, the NXTWEAR AIR is the ultimate immersive gaming companion as it levels up a space into a private arcade experience. When its companion device is connected to a Bluetooth controller, the experience is turbo-charged for relentless levels of gaming bliss.

