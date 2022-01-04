Tyler Lawyers Donate Electric Piano for Updated Hospital Chapel

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Martin Walker law firm has donated an electric piano for use in the recently renovated chapel at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler.

The piano, a Yamaha CLP-675R Rosewood Clavinova Digital Piano, will be used by the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth and will provide music for masses at the chapel.

For video of Reid Martin discussing the donation and a photo of the piano, click here.

"We are excited to be able to provide this as a gift that will be something the sisters will benefit from, as will anyone using the chapel," says firm co-founder Reid Martin. "We have longstanding ties – given the medical people in our families – to the hospital and to the sisters, so this was just a natural thing for us to do."

The Yamaha CLP-675R is described as "a stunning instrument that will impress the most discerning and demanding pianists," as well as one that provides "an immersive concert grand experience."

"The chapel is such an important place," says firm co-founder Jack Walker. "If you come to the hospital and you want to pray for someone here, this is where you come. To play a small part in that and to help provide the music, which is so important when people pray, is something very special to us."

Previously, the firm donated a NordicTrack Grand Tour iFit Exercise Bike to the sisters, who live in a convent on the grounds of the hospital and who minister to the spiritual needs of the patients there.

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals statewide in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability. For more information visit: http://www.martinwalkerlaw.com/

Media Contact:

Mark Annick

800-559-4534

mark@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Martin Walker PC