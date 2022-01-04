Ubiik Selects Sequans Monarch 2 GM02S Module for Taiwan Power Company's Advanced Metering Infrastructure Deployment

PARIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Ubiik, a leading global Industrial IoT solutions provider with a proven track record in large scale deployments, is using its Monarch 2 GM02S LTE-M/NB-IoT module as a new connectivity solution in Ubiik's rapidly expanding AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) network. Ubiik has built a dedicated network for electricity AMI in Taiwan where it is the leading AMI provider to Taiwan Power Company (Taipower). Ubiik's AMI solution with WeightlessTM LPWAN connectivity that delivers more than 120-million-meter readings daily in Taiwan, has proven to be cost-effective and scalable for the digitalization of electricity meter reading and billing in Taiwan and other countries around the world. WeightlessTM LPWAN is ideally complemented by LTE-M/NB-IoT and allows Ubiik to serve a wider range of AMI deployment scenarios.

www.sequans.com (PRNewsfoto/Sequans Communications)

"We selected Sequans Monarch 2 GM02S module as the basis for our next generation of LTE communication modules for smart electricity meters because its advanced security features and integrated SIM help us advance our leadership in the industry," said Tien-haw Peng, Founder and CEO of Ubiik. "As a vertical AMI solution provider offering our industry leading network, head end system, and O&M platform, we are dedicated to remaining at the forefront of AMI in Taiwan and worldwide, and Sequans, with its best-in-class Monarch 2 technology and excellent customer support, is helping us do that."

Ubiik is using Sequans Monarch 2 technology to build FAN (field area network) modules for DLMS/COSEM electricity meters that will be used to complement the company's current AMI offering. The new Monarch 2-powered modules also leverage Monarch 2's ultra-low power consumption capability, which enables Ubiik to expand its service offering beyond electricity to other utility segments that use battery-powered meters.

"Ubiik has already built one of the largest LPWAN networks for electricity AMI in the world and we are pleased to be able to support them in their next phase of development with our Monarch 2 technology," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Ubiik has been highly successful in their quest to be the leading AMI vendor, and we are excited to see our technology connecting their next generation of smart meters."

Ubiik is using Sequans' second-generation LTE-M/NB-IoT module, Monarch 2 GM02S, that delivers ultra-low power consumption and a very high level of security. Monarch 2 GM02S is the world's only cellular IoT module supporting an EAL5+ secure enclave for integrated SIM (ieUICC) capability that is compliant with GSMA standards. The module also supports a single rail power supply starting at 2.2 V, the lowest level in the industry, allowing for better efficiency of the internal power management unit, further reducing power consumption, and lowering battery and BOM cost. For full product details, visit Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S web page.

Ubiik has already deployed hundreds of thousands of smart electricity meters in Taiwan and Japan, and its vertical AMI solution is now expanding to markets in the US, India, Middle East, and the ASEAN countries.

Visit Sequans at CES 2022, January 5-8, where the Ubiik device will be on display in Sequans' meeting room at the Venetian at CES TECH WEST. Email events@sequans.com to schedule a meeting.

About Ubiik Inc.

Ubiik, a global leading Industrial IoT solutions provider, is at the origin of Weightless™ LPWAN technology – the open standard for bidirectional, fully synchronized, low-power wide area public or private networks. Ubiik offers turnkey solutions for high performance IoT applications demanding superior capacity, QoS and security with full FOTA capability. The team of wireless networking experts, software and hardware engineering talents, and international business veterans has seen fast growth from its base in Taiwan and internationally especially in the areas of energy management and industrial automation. Founded in 2016, Ubiik is based in Taiwan, with team members in the United States, Japan and India. Visit Ubiik online at https://www.ubiik.com

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Sequans investor relations: Kim Rogers (USA), +1 385.831.7337, kim@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sequans Communications