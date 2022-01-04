Visby Medical Appoints Terri S. Bresenham and Scott Edward Mendel to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visby Medical ™, a leading medical diagnostic company, today announced Terri Bresenham and Scott Mendel have been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Bresenham was most recently chief innovation officer at General Electric Corporation and Mendel was chief executive officer of GenMark Diagnostics. Together they bring over 45 cumulative years of experience in the medical device industry to the company's board.

Visby Medical logo (PRNewsfoto/Visby Medical)

"We are excited to welcome Terri and Scott to our team during this critical phase of Visby's evolution," said Visby Medical Founder and CEO Adam de la Zerda, Ph.D. "Terri's extraordinary global healthcare expertise combined with Scott's deep experience in infectious disease diagnostics will be invaluable as Visby continues to develop innovative technologies that meet the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, and to better serve patients and healthcare providers."

A biomedical engineer by training, Bresenham previously spent 29 years at General Electric, culminating in her position as chief innovation officer. In that role, she was responsible for identifying disruptive business models, unique healthcare partnerships and new concepts in digital health. Prior to that, she served as president and CEO of GE Healthcare for Africa, India and Southeast Asia. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Bresenham also serves on the Board of Directors for Pathmaker Neurosystems, a private, early-stage medical device company and Narayana Health, an innovative international hospital chain. She earned her bachelor's degree in Medical Technology and Chemistry from University of Tennessee, and her master's degree in Biomedical Engineering from University of Texas.

"Visby has quickly and successfully advanced an innovative, instrument-free PCR device to become an infectious disease diagnostics industry leader, especially in the area of women's sexual health, and I'm delighted to join the board during this exciting period of growth," said Bresenham.

Mendel was most recently CEO of GenMark Diagnostics, a syndromic molecular diagnostics company focused on infectious disease, acquired by Roche in April 2021. Mendel joined GenMark as CFO in 2014 and was promoted to CEO in 2020. Prior to that, he held senior-level leadership positions with The Active Network and GE Healthcare. Mendel also serves on the Board of Directors of Akoya Biosciences and is on the advisory board of Specific Diagnostics. He earned a B.S. in finance from Indiana University and an M.B.A. from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"I've long shared Visby's belief that rapid and accurate point-of-care PCR diagnostics are the foundation of quality and compassionate healthcare for both patients and physicians," said Mendel. "I'm honored to join Visby's board to help expand the company's unique product portfolio, improve treatment outcomes and, ultimately, patients' lives."

About Visby Medical™

Visby Medical is a diagnostics company that is transforming the order of diagnosis and treatment for infectious diseases. The Company's proprietary technology development program culminated in the world's first instrument-free, single-use PCR platform that fits in the palm of your hand and rapidly tests for serious infections. Originally developed for sexually transmitted infections, the Company's FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived Sexual Health Click Test for women returns accurate results within 28 minutes. The Visby Medical technology is also helping to fight the global pandemic via the Visby Medical COVID-19 Test, and its robust pipeline includes tests for other infectious diseases. Visby Medical is accelerating the delivery of fast and accurate, palm-sized PCR diagnostics to the point of care, and eventually for use at home.

For more information, visit www.visbymedical.com . Follow Visby Medical on LinkedIn ; Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Contact Visby's Media team for any inquiries: press@visbymedical.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visby Medical