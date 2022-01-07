Mathias Appointed to CopperPoint Insurance Company Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that Michael Mathias has been appointed to the CopperPoint Insurance Company Board of Directors, effective immediately.

With a career spanning over 25 years, Mr. Mathias is a proven leader in the insurance industry. He recently retired from Blue Shield of California, a 4.3-million-member nonprofit health plan that serves the state's commercial, individual, and government markets, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Before joining Blue Shield in 2013, Mr. Mathias held numerous technology leadership roles with Aetna in Hartford, CT.

Mr. Mathias holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Long Island University. In 2019, he received the Bay Area CIO Leadership Association's CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award in the Large Enterprise category and was named by CIO magazine to their CIO Hall of Fame. He is also a recipient of the 2017 Guys Who Get It Award from the Institute for Women's Leadership and a 2016 Multicultural Leaders Award from the National Diversity Council. Mr. Mathias was recognized as a Top 50 Diverse Leader in 2020.

"We are proud to welcome Michael to the CopperPoint Board of Directors," said Ken Kirk, Board Chair. "He brings extensive insurance leadership experience and a deep knowledge of technology. His participation will complement our board's diverse skills and experiences, while supporting CopperPoint's vison for the future. We are excited to start working with him."

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10-state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers, and customers. It has $4.97 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

