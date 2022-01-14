Ouellet Partners with BIMsmith to Launch New BIM Tools for Architects and Engineers

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ouellet Canada Inc., an international manufacturer and distributor of electric heating products, has announced a partnership with BIMsmith, the leading product research platform for building professionals, for the development of new Building Information Modeling (BIM) tools for architects, engineers, and other construction professionals.

The partnership involves the creation of data-rich digital models of Ouellet products that integrate seamlessly with BIM design workflows used by building professionals globally. Each product model contains key data to represent geometric, electrical, and performance capabilities of each product, streamlining design workflows and providing building professionals with key data early in the design process. Each product model is designed to integrate natively with Autodesk Revit, the leading architectural design software worldwide.

The partnership also involves the publishing of Ouellet products on BIMsmith Market, the leading cloud platform used by architects and engineers to conduct building product research, placing Ouellet in front of a global audience of building design professionals.

"For more than half a century, Ouellet has prioritized the continued success of its customers and stakeholders wherever possible," said Owen Suchar, US National Sales Manager at Ouellet. "Our new BIM tools are yet another way that we can support not just architects and engineers, but every contributor throughout the entire building design process."

"Ouellet provides architects and other building professionals with a tremendous depth of product and industry expertise," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO at BIMsmith. "We are excited to partner with Ouellet to help expand their support of architecture and engineering professionals everywhere."

About Ouellet

Ouellet Canada, headquartered in l'Islet on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River in Quebec, designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets standard, custom-made, and distinctive electric heating products. Learn more about Ouellet Canada at www.ouellet.com.

About BIMsmith

BIMsmith®, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals.

Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com or call (224) 505-4BIM to add your products to the BIMsmith lineup.

Contact:

Ethan Adams

Chief Marketing Officer, BIMsmith

eadams@bimsmith.com

View original content:

SOURCE BIMsmith