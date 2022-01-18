Entrepreneur and Limitless X Founder Jas Mathur Announces Partnership with HealthCorps to Empower Youth Nationally

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless X Founder and CEO Jas Mathur today announced his partnership with the national nonprofit organization HealthCorps, to support programs aimed at addressing health inequities for teens and young adults.

HealthCorps is committed to saving lives by addressing the social determinants of health in at-risk communities through educational leadership, programming, and service learning. The organization works to support in school and out of school programming to empower teens to take control of their health and impact the health of their communities through education and civic engagement.

Jas sat down with HealthCorps founder and Chair Emeritus Dr. Mehmet Oz to discuss his own personal health journey and how he used what he learned during that journey to become a leader in the health and wellness industry. The video of the discussion can be found online here.

"You figured out the challenges, you got through them, and you continued to expand your horizons. What's often limitless is when you look at the horizon, at the vista of opportunities out there. It is truly limitless, if you see the world that way," Dr. Oz said of Jas' journey.

An early pioneer in internet advertising and website creation, Jas achieved success in building and selling media properties as a teenager but sacrificed his personal health along the way, at one point reaching 450 pounds. Speaking with Dr. Oz, Jas talked about the dark side of his early success and the health consequences he faced in his early 20s.

"I basically reinvented myself by reinventing my mindset," Mathur said. "I'm excited to support HealthCorps as they help others who find themselves stuck in bad health choices or who don't have access to good nutrition or training programs to get that same opportunity."

Today, Jas runs several health and wellness businesses and is a sought-after expert for developing fitness and training programs and products. His personal story has attracted more than 7 million Instagram followers and he has worked on many high-profile initiatives centered around helping celebrities embark on their own personal health journeys.

Sharing the story of his reinvention as a health and wellness expert from a teen tech mogul, Jas explained why he's an advocate for HealthCorps mission and why he is looking forward to working with them on key initiatives. "HealthCorps helps young people achieve their goals and dreams. I feel I've done that in my life and I want to help them be able to accomplish the same along their own personal health journeys."

About Jas Mathur

Jas Mathur is an investor and entrepreneur who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless, has launched numerous industry leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than 7 million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

About HealthCorps

Since its founding in 2003, HealthCorps ( www.healthcorps.org ), a national 501c3, has addressed health inequities in at-risk communities by educating and empowering teens – encouraging them to become change agents within their family, their school, and their neighborhood.

Believing that limited access to health education can lead to a lifetime of social, emotional, and physical challenges. HealthCorps strives to strengthen teens with innovative approaches to health and wellness, providing today's youth with the tools to become more physically and mentally resilient through educational programming, leadership experience and service learning.

HealthCorps' programming is operating in schools and organizations in AZ, CA, FL, TX, NJ, NY OK, PA, and TX.

Teens Make Health Happen is HealthCorps' latest program designed to activate youth change makers and healthier communities in the process. HealthCorps is supported nationally by USANA Health Sciences. You can find health tips for teens from HealthCorps on the @teensmakehealthhappen Instagram and TikTok channels.

