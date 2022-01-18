GTCR Announces Opening of New York and West Palm Beach Offices

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm founded in 1980, announced today the opening of offices in New York City and West Palm Beach, Florida, establishing new locations to support its investment capabilities and broaden its talent acquisition initiatives. GTCR's offices in Chicago will continue to serve as the firm's headquarters and center of operations and will continue to account for the majority of the firm's employees.

"The opening of the New York and West Palm Beach locations will help support and expand investing activities, and this growth is critical to our efforts to continue to recruit a talented and diverse group to undertake our investment strategy," said Collin Roche, Managing Director and Co-CEO of GTCR. "This is a natural evolution for the firm as we look to grow and attract new professionals, while staying true to our investment approach and values. Our goal will be to maintain our culture of collaboration, inclusivity and ingenuity in these new locations."

The New York office is currently located at 450 Park Avenue and the West Palm Beach location is 515 N Flagler Drive. GTCR also plans to move to offices at 425 Park Ave in New York following the build out of two floors the firm has leased in that building.

"There is tremendous enthusiasm among our entire team about the access to additional resources afforded to us through these two new offices," said Dean Mihas, Managing Director and Co-CEO of GTCR. "The expansion of the firm's locations will allow for greater connectivity among our talented people and provide all of us with additional efficiencies to accomplish our strategic goals. These workspaces will also create opportunities for collaboration between our teams and our portfolio company leadership in these different geographies."

The opening of these new locations will also further expand GTCR's ability to deploy its pioneering management partnership approach, The Leaders Strategy™. The foundation of this strategy is the ability to source and build relationships with exceptional, proven leaders with deep sector experience, who can then build and transform market-leading businesses with the support of GTCR.

