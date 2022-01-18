InVita Healthcare Technologies Invests in Transplant Connect To Expand Software Solutions for Human Biologics

BALTIMORE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InVita Healthcare Technologies, a leading software provider for complex medical, forensic and community care environments, announces its investment in Transplant Connect, the world's leading software provider for the donation and transplantation field.

Software managing human organ, tissue, eye and birth tissue donation and transplant is a natural addition for InVita.

"We are truly excited by this investment from InVita," said John Piano, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Transplant Connect. "Through this investment, we'll be able to expand vital resources and capabilities and meaningfully grow our innovation – allowing us to further connect the donation-transplant ecosystem and help save and heal more lives in the U.S. and around the world. Our combined resources will allow us to build on Transplant Connect's unparalleled 17+ years of success and take our offerings to the next level."

This strategic investment will help accelerate the continued expansion of Transplant Connect's iTransplant℠ platform and iReferral℠ automated donor referral technology. The iTransplant℠ platform supports nearly 75% of all deceased organ, tissue and eye donation in the United States and is used by more than 12,500 medical professionals across more than 100 organ, tissue, eye and birth tissue organizations around the world.

"We welcome Transplant Connect and its world-class products to InVita's robust portfolio serving complex medical environments," said Todd Collins, President and CEO of InVita. "Software that manages mission-critical operations, such as for human organ, tissue, eye and birth tissue donation and transplant is a natural addition for InVita. This investment furthers our mission to deliver the most innovative and comprehensive solutions for managing complex medical workflows. We are proud to be working with the leader in this space."

InVita provides chain of custody software technologies for complex medical, forensic and community care environments. InVita's solutions optimize supply chains, sample tracking, and visibility across blood and plasma operations, the tissue and implant lifecycle, and environments spanning DNA and forensics. InVita's solutions support increased compliance and cost control, reduced risk, and improved patient and public safety outcomes.

Founded in 2004 as a mission-driven medical software company, Transplant Connect is the world's leading provider of human biologics (organ, tissue, eye, placenta and other) donation and transplantation software. Included in the company's growing suite of solutions are iTransplant℠, a secure cloud-based platform for clinical management, communications, analytics and logistics, and iReferral℠, the first and only automated donor referral technology available to hospitals, medical examiners/coroners, organ procurement organizations, tissue banks and eye banks.

