Newmark Group's Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, February 11, 2022 Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details of its fourth quarter 2021 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 11, 2022. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://ir.nmrk.com/investors/news-releases/financial-and-corporate-releases/default.aspx (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://www.nmrk.com/media/search?type=Press%20Releases (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Friday, Friday, February 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO: Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) WHAT: Fourth Quarter 2021 financial results conference call WHEN: Friday, February 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: http://ir.nmrk.com or https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/457013129 HOW: A list of minimum system requirements can be found here: https://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the pre-registration link on Newmark's Investor Relations website, http://ir.nmrk.com, or by navigating directly to:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9652/newmark-group-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results/ .

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration. Participants who have not pre-registered may join the call using the following information. Please note that those who do not pre-register may experience greater than normal wait times before being able to join the live call.

Live Conference Call Details

Date – Start Time: 2/11/2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET U.S. Toll Free / Local: 1-844-200-6205 / 1-646-904-5544 All Other Locations 1-929-526-1599 Passcode 316731

Replay

Expected Available From – To: 2/11/2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET – 2/18/2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403 Canada Local: 1-226 828-7578 All Other Locations: 44-204-525-0658 Passcode 211206

Note: If clicking the above links do not open a new webpage, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.

ABOUT NEWMARK

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jason McGruder

+1 212-829-7124

