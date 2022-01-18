ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, officially launches the brand-new central inverter -- "1+X" Modular Inverter at World Future Energy Summit, a high-profile international event for global sustainability and transition to clean energy. "1+X" Modular Inverter is the most innovative central inverter solution which Sungrow is promoting worldwide and it is expected to lead the next generation central inverter designation for large-scale utility solar plants.

Sungrow Launches “1+X” Modular Inverter at World Future Energy Summit, 2022

As the World Future Energy Summit is in full swing at Abu Dhabi, global innovators, experts, entrepreneurs and investors meet, exchange, network and trade there. As a significant participant for the Solar& Clean Energy Expo, Sungrow showcases its industry-leading solutions for residential, commercial& industrial, and utility solar and ESS application, demonstrates technological breakthroughs and innovations, and thereby, incubates business chances with potential investors. On this grand stage for global cleantech, "1+X" Modular Inverter is definitely one of the game-changing stars that shape the future energy.

The cutting-edge technologies of this product center one key word -- "Modularization". "1+X" inverter solution boasts modularization at the inverter level, the system level and the component level. Three-level modularization makes power plant design more flexible and post O&M more convenient in the future.

Firstly, "1+X" modular inverter features 1.1MW single unit as the minimum, but the block capacity can be expanded to a max. 8.8 MW by combining 8 units just like building blocks. Customers can choose from 1.1MW to 8.8 MW to meet their best demands. Secondly, the system modularization makes PV module configuration more flexible to extend. The inverter supports maximum 2 times DC/AC ratio. 1+X modular inverter has 42% more MPPT than the traditional central inverters, and it realizes the string-level management by new wireless DC combiner. Increased MPPT and more refined management lead to higher electricity generation. The DC/ESS interface built in this solution also supports connecting to energy storage system, enabling customers to enjoy the storage function for future energy usage. Thirdly, the component modularization realizes the plug and play function, reducing the maintenance from 6h to 2h. Moreover, since each inverter also works in individual unit, it can be directly replaced by onsite backup inverter if failure occurred. Hence, the three-level modularization, once again, sets this gigantic product apart from others.

Sungrow's "1+X" Modular Inverter has soon received great popularity since its debut in Chinese domestic market in March, 2021. By far, Sungrow achieved more than 500MW order of this product and they are supplying various solar plants around China. After its release to international market, "1+X" Modular Inverter will start its clean-power journey across the world and meet the future energy demands with its outstanding flexibility, convenience, and simplicity.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd