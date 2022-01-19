Aidentified Appoints Silicon Valley Tech Veteran Elisa Steele to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified, the leader in AI-Based Sales Intelligence and Enablement, today announced it has appointed Elisa Steele to its Board of Directors. Steele – a seasoned tech industry leader has led software companies as CEO; held C-level roles at companies including Microsoft, Skype and Yahoo! and serves on the boards of Amplitude, Bumble, JFrog, Namely (as Chair of the Board), Procore Technologies and Splunk as well as an Advisor to Salesforce – will offer valuable guidance as Aidentified embarks on its next phase of growth.

Elisa Steele joins Aidentified's Board of Directors, adding to an impressive list of board positions.

Steele, who most recently served as CEO of Namely, has been a leader in the tech industry for more than 30 years. She has a successful track record of scaling technology companies of all sizes and stages and driving impact with proven go-to-market strategies. Steele has also served as CEO of Jive, and as Jive's EVP of Marketing & Products prior to that.

"My passion is growing and scaling technologies that I think have the potential to truly change the ways we work and live," said Steele. "Aidentified has developed a unique prospecting platform that could benefit every organization's GTM strategy and execution. The technology gives companies the most expansive, connected view of prospects coupled with a simple way to interpret the data and create productive action plans. Using AI, their proprietary method accelerates the path to higher-quality business opportunities and new customers. I'm incredibly impressed with Aidentified's vision, leadership, and the team they've assembled to go capture market share. I see tremendous promise in the company and their future."

Steele's appointment comes on the heels of a milestone year for Aidentified. The company's robust prospecting platform has proven extremely valuable to businesses across industries, and Aidentified quadrupled its customer count in 2021 – adding customers including Bessemer Trust, Cresset Wealth, Dartmouth College, HomeScout, Northwestern University, Perigon and Stanford University. To meet market demand, Aidentified also doubled its employee count in the past year, adding key executives including Juliana Spofford, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer; Susan Moran, SVP of Operations and Finance; and Michael McGowan, SVP of Sales.

"We are so honored to have Elisa join our Board. We have experienced tremendous growth in the past year and believe that with her guidance, we can accelerate that momentum even more in the year ahead," said Tom Aley, CEO of Aidentified. "Our goal is to revolutionize how businesses use their relationship cloud to better identify and engage prospects, and Elisa's expertise in scaling tech companies and establishing categories will take us to the next level."

