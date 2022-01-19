The Downtown Detroit Partnership Names New Director of Corporate Partnerships Native Detroiter Soula Burns will play an integral role in supporting the organization's growth

DETROIT, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) announced Soula Burns as Director of Corporate Partnerships. Burns brings more than 25 years of sales and events experience and has represented some of Detroit's premiere professional sports brands throughout her career.

Soula Burns, Downtown Detroit Partnership's new Director of Corporate Partnerships

Burns will be responsible for aligning businesses and corporations with the Downtown Detroit Parks initiatives, supporting Detroit's transformation as a destination for corporate events and family-friendly activities. One of her goals is to expand and manage partnership opportunities at a variety of involvement levels including brand activations, rentals and naming rights for the parks.

"The rapid growth of DDP's programming and initiatives requires new ways of thinking around corporate partnerships and sponsorships. Soula brings a strong commitment to creating meaningful relationships with partners that will ensure each experience delivers results and drives engagement. We are thrilled she's joining our team," said DDP CEO Eric B. Larson.

For more information about the DDP, please visit DowntownDetroit.org.

About the Downtown Detroit Partnership

The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) strengthens and supports Downtown Detroit through strategic initiatives and programs. DDP convenes business, philanthropic and government partners to create a vibrant and resilient urban core for Detroit and the surrounding community. DDP is responsible for programming, managing and operating several of Downtown Detroit's parks and public spaces. For more information, visit DowntownDetroit.org .

