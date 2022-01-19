Executive Mosaic Announces 2022 Wash100 Award Winners; CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Mosaic , the leading provider in connecting, promoting and branding government and government contracting (GovCon) executives of consequence, has announced the winners of the 2022 Wash100 Award , the most prestigious and coveted award in all of GovCon to recognize the 100 executives who will impact the sector in the coming year.

Visit GovConWire to see the full list of 2022 Wash100 Award winners. You can learn more about the nine year history of the Wash100 Award and the hundreds of past winners on Wash100.com .

"For our ninth consecutive year, Executive Mosaic has completed our exhaustive search, and qualification process through thousands of executives in government and GovCon, in order to produce the annual Wash100 list of the elite of the elite," said Jim Garrettson , founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic as well as the creator of the Wash100 Award.

"The intensive search for the exemplary executives is uniquely focused on a forward-looking assessment of performance leaders that will impact the market in the year ahead," Garrettson continued. "We stand proudly upon our previous years of executive leadership assessment and invite the GovCon community to visit Wash100.com to see our successful predictions of the nation's key GovCon and government executives."

The 2022 Wash100 Award acknowledges the accomplishments of this year's winners over the past year and recognizes the potential that each awardee possesses heading into the new year to drive innovation as ongoing initiatives in policy, emerging technology and other crucial areas continue to heavily influence the federal landscape.

Executive Mosaic applied an additional lens of adaptability into how each of this year's winners was selected. The winning executives are considered an essential part of the industry's backbone that will ensure future continuity, stability of the GovCon industry and government operations throughout the current pandemic lifecycle.

Technology, supply chain, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cyber security and multi domain capability/support were among the additional factors considered in this year's slope of increased difficulty of qualification.

After last year's record shattering Wash100 Popular Vote saw the GovCon community submit more than 36,000 votes, the anticipation for this year's Wash100 Award season has reached an all-time high. Stay tuned for more news and information about Wash100 voting!

