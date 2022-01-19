Javara Appoints First CHRO to Scale Growth and Advance Employee Experience

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Javara, a leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO) focused on delivering access to clinical trials at the point of care, announced today that it has appointed Tim Neathery as its first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Tim Neathery, a clinical research executive with over 25 years of cross-functional human resources experience, joins Javara during a period of exponential growth to build cutting-edge talent strategies to solidify an unparalleled employee experience. Widely recognized throughout the industry as a strong leader with a proven track record for building programs and teams to support recruitment and retention efforts, Neathery's leadership will guide Javara by developing and implementing long-term efficiencies and scalability of HR efforts to ensure advancement for the organization.

"At Javara, our first and foremost responsibility is to deliver a positive patient experience, but in order to realize our promises we must first invest in our employees, the cornerstone of Javara. It is a privilege to welcome Tim Neathery as our first Chief Human Resources Officer to lead us in building the most capable and mission driven team, beginning with an unparalleled employee experience in which every individual can thrive," said Javara CEO Jennifer Byrne. "With an extensive background in clinical research and a career that has been distinguished by unparalleled performance leading teams and organizations, Tim has the perfect skillset and is poised to lead Javara into our next chapter of growth. We are beyond grateful to have Tim on board."

Prior to joining Javara, Neathery served as Senior Vice President, HR Shared Services, Talent Acquisition and People Insights and Analytics at PPD where he led advancement efforts across HR, globalized PPD's TA function, and insourced the Contingent Labor Program which is currently an $80 million annual program. Prior to his most recent role, Neathery held multiple leadership positions with PPD over the past two decades including Senior HR Business Partner and Vice President of Talent Acquisition. While in his role as Senior Vice President, he also co-led the Building Talent Advantage committee focused on engagement and turnover across the enterprise.

"My decision to join Javara was driven by the mission of the organization to truly transform healthcare and change lives. With a firm belief that talent is the cornerstone of Javara's continued success, I am humbled to be a part of this team of clinical research leaders, and I look forward to working together to hire and retain the best talent in the industry," said Neathery. "My focus is to build unparalleled, cutting-edge talent strategies to scale growth, with a strong emphasis on crafting a high-quality employee experience. I am thrilled to be a part of this journey, bringing clinical research as a care option to all."

Javara, the leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO), partners with large healthcare organizations to deliver clinical trial access at the point of care through integrated research staff and infrastructure.

