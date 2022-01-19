Nativo Strengthens Executive Team with Industry Veteran Rob Leff as Newly Appointed CFO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, a leading content technology platform, announced the appointment of Rob Leff to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Rob will lead the finance organization for Nativo and act as a key business partner to Chief Executive Officer Justin Choi.

Nativo Taps Rob Leff as CFO

"Rob's background is a match for the new opportunities that lie ahead for Nativo," said Choi. "Both the growing importance of brand marketing in digital and the rise of non-traditional publishers align perfectly with Nativo's strengths. Rob's deep background in media and corporate strategy and development position us to capitalize on these opportunities."

Leff joins Nativo from VideoAmp, a software and data platform that specializes in the measurement and optimization of media investments across linear TV, OTT, digital and walled gardens, where he was integral to securing financing and positioning VideoAmp for exponential growth. As OpenX CFO, Leff guided the financial strategy of the company, implementing an innovative industry-first publisher payment guarantee program. Prior to that, Leff spent 7+ years as CFO at Fandango, leading the company through tremendous growth and global expansion, including the acquisitions of Flixster and Rotten Tomatoes among other deals. Previous experience includes Countrywide Financial Corporation (purchased by Bank of America), Tanner & Haley Resorts, Intel and America West Airlines.

Leff brings extensive expertise in financial operations and strategy, mergers and acquisitions, financial planning and analysis, business intelligence, predictive analytics and data science, operational finance, revenue management, and account and investor relations. He will report directly to Choi.

"I am excited to join Nativo as the company continues on its journey to create meaningful connections at scale for brands, publishers and consumers," said Leff. "I'm passionate about driving business growth for leading organizations and am honored to join a best-in-class management team. I look forward to helping lead Nativo through its next stage of growth."

About Nativo

Nativo is redefining native advertising and sponsored content by creating meaningful consumer connections at scale for brands, publishers, applications and commerce. We make scalable and insightful storytelling with immersive content possible for brands. At the same time, our platform enriches monetization and the overall user experience for publishers, applications and commerce with exclusive formats and low latency serving. Nativo is focused on improving consumer experiences on the open web with integrated and brand safe ad formats and content executions. Learn more at www.nativo.com .

