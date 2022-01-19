Ready to Wear--and Eat: 5th Annual Food in Fashion Charity Event Presented by the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association Set for Feb. 22 <legend role="h2">Beloved Event with Fashion Show, VIP Receptions, Delicious Food, and More Raises Funds for Career-development Programs in Hospitality</legend>

DALLAS , Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Style and cuisine will collide at the 5th annual Food in Fashion show, presented by the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Dallas. Staged at the Fashion Industry Gallery (1807 Ross Avenue), the anticipated event brings together North Texas' restaurant, hospitality, and fashion industries for an inspiring, fun-filled evening, all in support of the Texas Restaurant Foundation's ongoing education initiatives.

FIF-TRA

Guests will mingle at pre- and post-fashion show VIP receptions, take in a dazzling food-infused fashion show, bid in silent and live auctions, and enjoy elevated appetizers and drinks. A favorite of the hospitality industry, arts community, and general public alike, Food in Fashion has sold out every year.

The heart of Food in Fashion is a showcase of up to twelve local student culinary teams. During a friendly competition, the three-person student teams will prepare appetizers for the evening and present the bites to guests at the event. The culinary team hors d'oeuvres will then be judged by a panel of professionals, who will award the Ben E. Keith Culinary Cup trophy to the winner. Top-placing teams will also be eligible to have a program wish-list need met via a donation from Food in Fashion.

A whimsical fashion show anchored in food blurs artistic boundaries as designers unveil creations that rely on donations from local restaurants. A local restaurant donates to Food in Fashion in exchange for the opportunity to sponsor an individual design, and in turn, at least 25% of that original design must incorporate the donations from the restaurant. Each volunteer designer has one month to design and build their fashion show entry.

During the Food in Fashion show, each entry is judged by an audience panel. Prizes are awarded to the top designers and models who wear the winning designs.

Food in Fashion tickets are currently on sale HERE. Four ticket packages ranging from $100 to $250 are available. For sponsorship opportunities, which range from $1,000 to $50,000, please reach out to Corey Mobley at cmobley@txrestaurant.org.

During the ongoing pandemic, the restaurant industry has suffered tremendously. From closures to restrictions, owners and operators have faced numerous challenges. Today, 83% of operators say their total labor costs are higher than they were prior to the Covid-19 outbreak. Numbers are improving month to month, but according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the leisure and hospitality industry in Texas is down 80,000 jobs since the outset of the pandemic. The annual Food in Fashion event is dedicated to raising money to help the industry's future workforce while simultaneously empowering young people.

Proceeds from Food in Fashion will be donated to the Texas Restaurant Foundation, Texas ProStart and other local career development programs. For more information, visit foodinfashion.org.

PHOTOS BY Crystal Chatmon: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/wz84825704q8wdj/AADE-prwXRoOaOYSBooyU3T_a?dl=0

ABOUT THE GREATER DALLAS CHAPTER OF THE TEXAS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION

The Greater Dallas Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association (GDTRA) works diligently to grow the health and strength of the restaurant industry in Dallas and beyond through education, public awareness, and governmental affairs. The GDTRA serves as a vital foundation, ally, and point of contact for restaurants. For more information regarding membership with the GDTRA or its parent organization, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA), visit https://www.txrestaurant.org/greaterdallas-chapter or www.txrestaurant.org .

The Texas Restaurant Association represents the state’s $66 billion restaurant industry, which is comprised of more than 48,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. TXRestaurant.org (PRNewsfoto/Texas Restaurant Association)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Restaurant Association