Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. 2021 Tax Reporting Information - Distribution (Form 1099)

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its 2021 dividend distributions should be treated as follows for income tax purposes.
Common Shares: 100% as return of capital
Detailed information regarding each distribution for 2021 is below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. - Common Stock (Symbol SKT) (CUSIP No. 875465106)
Totals
% of
Annual
Total
Record Date
1/29/2021
4/30/2021
7/30/2021
10/29/2021
Ex-Dividend Date
1/28/2021
4/29/2021
7/29/2021
10/28/2021
Payable Date
2/12/2021
5/14/2021
8/13/2021
11/15/2021
Total Distribution
$0.1775
$0.1775
$0.1775
$0.1825
$0.7150
Amount Included In Shareholders'
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
Box 1a
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
0%
Box 3
Non Dividend Distributions
$0.1775
$0.1775
$0.1775
$0.1825
$0.7150
100%
Box 5
Section 199A Dividends
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.
