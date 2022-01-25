Basketball's Next Generation Is Here! McDonald's® USA Reveals the Final Rosters for the 2022 McDonald's All American Games

The Games return to the Windy City this March where the final 48 will compete on high school basketball's biggest stage

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For some of high school basketball's most elite athletes, the McDonald's All American Games is where aspirations are born, dreams are realized and hype becomes legacy. Continuing a decades-long tradition of hoops excellence, McDonald's today announced the final rosters for the 2022 McDonald's All American Games. For 45 years, the Games continue to be the premiere showcase for the nation's best high school hoopers, where they can show off their skills on the national stage. And in 2022, this class is set to make their mark on one of basketball's oldest and most historic events as they hit the hardwood in Chicago.

Forty-eight competitively ranked high school seniors – comprising the top 24 girls and 24 boys in the country – have been selected from more than 760 players who were nominated by a committee of basketball experts, including some of the nation's most knowledgeable analysts, prep scouts, media and coaches. These 48 student athletes are the future of basketball and represent the next generation of ballers who, one day, will headline marquee matchups in sold-out arenas around the world – and it all starts on March 28 in the Windy City.

"The tradition and prestige of the McDonald's All American Games is unrivaled – it's truly in a league of its own atop high school athletic programs that, for more than four decades, has recognized and created opportunity for some of the nations' best high school athletes," said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's USA. "As this year's Games celebrate 45 years, we are looking forward to a triumphant return to McDonald's home city of Chicago, as fans bear witness to 48 amazing young men and women in basketball as they further their journey to greatness on the iconic McDonald's All American Games hardwood. It is truly a magical moment to see these inspiring athletes lace 'em up and turn hype into legacy!"

Final Roster Details

The 2022 girls roster features three players from Ohio, the most represented state. It includes KK Bransford (Mount Notre Dame High School – OH), Kyla Oldacre (Mason High School – OH) and Chance Gray (Winton Woods High School – OH).

Other notable names include Lauren Betts (Grandview High School – CO), Kiki Rice (Sidwell Friends School – D.C.), Janiah Barker (Montverde Academy – FL) and Ayanna Patterson (Homestead High School – IN).

The 2022 girls roster features players committed to 17 different colleges and universities – with the University of Arizona, University of Oregon, Oregon State University, University of South Carolina, Stanford University, UCLA and the University of Connecticut each having two McDonald's All Americans as part of their upcoming recruiting class.

The 2022 boys roster features five players from Texas, the most represented state. This includes Anthony Black (Duncanville High School – TX), Keyonte George (IMG Academy – TX), Arterio Morris (Justin F. Kimball High School – TX), Cason Wallace (Richardson High School – TX), and Jordan Walsh (Link Academy – MO).

Other notable names include Dereck Lively II (Westtown School – PA), Amari Bailey (Sierra Canyon High School – CA), Dariq Whitehead (Montverde Academy – FL), and Nick Smith (North Little Rock High School – AR).

And for the boys roster, the University of Kansas takes the top spot with three players in the upcoming recruiting class suiting up as McDonald's All Americans, including Ernest Udeh Jr. (Dr. Phillips High School – FL), Gradey Dick (Sunrise Christian Academy – KS), and M.J. Rice (Prolific Prep of Napa Christian School – NC).

A complete list of 2022 McDonald's All American Games Final Rosters is available at mcdaag.com.

Leaving a Lasting Legacy

This year, the Games will celebrate the 45 years of elevating the best high school basketball players into the next generation of greats. A total of 506 girls and 1,080 boys have donned the iconic jersey since its inception in 1977 – a list that consists of 45 WNBA All-Stars, 93 NBA All-Stars and a long list of greats, including Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Breanna Stewart, Trae Young, Azzi Fudd, James Harden, Kobe Bryant, Cade Cunningham, Paige Bueckers, Chet Holmgren, Sabrina Ionescu, and many more household names and fan favorites.

"Like many of today's youth, I remember watching the Games growing up. And as the pinnacle of high school basketball, it's been great to see the Games become and a part of basketball culture," said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald's USA. "And while each of the players named to the 2022 rosters will ultimately chart their own journey to greatness, there is one thread connecting them to many other legends – their hard-earned selection as a McDonald's All American."

Coaches

The McDonald's All American Games play host to not only elite players, but also legendary coaches who exemplify leadership and mentorship for the Games' future stars. Four high school coaches from different regions of the county will lead the Girls and Boys teams during this year's Games:

Girls Team Coach, Patty S. Evers of East Bladen High School in Elizabethtown, NC

Girls Team Coach, Hilda Hankerson of Westlake High School in Atlanta, GA

Boys Team Coach, Thomas Bosely of Southern Garrett High School in Oakland, MD

Boys Team Coach, Michael Thomas Jr. of Thomson High School in Thomson, GA

Watching the Games

Tickets for the 2022 McDonald's All American Games are available now through Ticketmaster.

ESPN2 will air the POWERADE Jam Fest at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28. ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast the 2022 McDonald's All American Games live on Tuesday, March 29. The annual Girls Game will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. ET and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

Players selected to the final rosters will be outfitted in adidas – the official apparel partner of the 2022 McDonald's All American Games.

Supporting the Local Community

The McDonald's All American Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and its network of local Chapters since their inception in 1978. RMHC helps brings communities together to support children and families throughout their healthcare journey by providing comfort, care and vital resources, when it's needed most.

