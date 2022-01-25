TYGES Executive and Professional Search Firm Recognized as 2022 Best Places to Work in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYGES, a leader in manufacturing/supply chain and behavioral health recruiting, was recently named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. The 2022 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

- Be a publicly or privately held business;

- Have a facility in the state of Virginia;

- Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Virginia; and

- Be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Virginia and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The final rankings will be announced via the February pages of Virginia Business Magazine as well as on virginiabusiness.com in February.

TYGES is an executive and professional search firm placing leaders at all levels. We are guided by our core values: integrity, respect, accountability, determination, and courage. Our proven process, THE TYGES WAY, will bring your organization the talent you need while developing and motivating your people. When you entrust your talent search to us, you are forming a partnership that we take seriously. We are confident that working with TYGES will be an exceptional experience.

