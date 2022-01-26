ACU Online honored by Newsweek, U.S. News & World Report

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abilene Christian University has been named one of America's Top Online Colleges for 2022 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and two undergraduate online programs received top honors in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings for online degrees.

In the 2022 U.S. News & World Report rankings released this week of "Best Online Bachelor's Programs," ACU ranked #36 in undergraduate psychology and #75 in undergraduate business programs.

ACU was also listed among "America's Top Online Colleges," a list produced by Newsweek and Statista Inc. honoring the nation's 150 best online colleges.

"Since 2015, ACU Online has significantly grown our degree offerings in a variety of disciplines to meet today's learners where they are," said Dr. Stephen Johnson, chief administrative officer for ACU Online. "ACU is ready and able to help students from across the nation obtain a degree that will give them the skills employers require, while also deepening their sense of how their work is connected to God's desire for them and the world."

The "America's Top Online Colleges" ranking by Newsweek and Statista Inc. is based on an online survey with more than 12,000 assessments from more than 9,000 respondents who participated in online college degree programs and/or general online learning courses in the U.S. Respondents rated institutions regarding several criteria: organization and accessibility, support and service, cost of program, perceived organizational reputation, expected success and practical relevance of contents. Finally, respondents could indicate how satisfied they were with the organization and to what extent they would recommend it to others.

The U.S. News & World Report "Best Online Bachelor's Programs" assessment surveyed 384 institutions and assessed their online programs based on four categories: engagement, services and technology, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion. Because most students enrolled in these online programs are working professionals with some college credit, U.S. News chose factors that weigh how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.

ACU's online programs are housed at its branch location in Dallas and include 15 bachelor's degrees, 15 master's degrees, two doctoral degrees and nine graduate certificate programs. Learn more about ACU Online's degree programs at acu.edu/online .

Abilene Christian is the highest-ranking university in Texas in a 2022 U.S. News & World Report assessment of institutions highly regarded for their commitment to student success. Nationally, ACU achieved Top 10 status in three and Top 50 in another of eight high-impact categories among 1,500 universities evaluated for the annual "U.S. News Best Colleges" edition. No other Texas university was named in the top 10 of any category. Learn more at acu.edu.

