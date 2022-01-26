BiondVax to Present at Edison Group's Open House Conference

JERUSALEM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it is presenting at the Edison Open House: Global Healthcare 2022 conference.

BiondVax's presentation is currently available on-demand via the conference portal at https://www.edisongroup.com/edison-open-house-global-healthcare-2022.

BiondVax's management will also be meeting with investors in a virtual 1-1 setting in relation to this conference. If you wish to set up a meeting with management, please do so via the conference portal or speak directly with investor relations at BiondVax.

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms, beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. For more information, please visit www.biondvax.com.

