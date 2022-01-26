Grain Foods Foundation Appoints Erin E. Ball as Acting Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) is pleased to announce that Erin E. Ball, longtime Director of Public Relations and Science for the Foundation, has been named Acting Executive Director by GFF's board of directors. In this role, Ms. Ball succeeds Christine Cochran, who is departing GFF to become president and chief executive officer of SNAC International. Ms. Ball will lead the Grain Foods Foundation while the board conducts a search to identify and name a permanent CEO.

"When the position first became available, we quickly agreed that there was really no one more ready to fill the role," "Erin is deeply familiar with the industry and has been at the forefront of GFF's most successful research and public outreach campaigns said Kirk Stehr, of Grain Craft and GFF Board co-chair "As we move forward in our leadership transition at GFF, we know that the organization is in highly competent hands."

Ms. Ball joined GFF in February 2013 and has since become a superior leader and strategist who has successfully forwarded science-based messaging to health and nutrition communicators and consumers. Since joining the Foundation, she has expanded GFF's Scientific Advisory Board to include several top nutrition experts and partnered with many registered dietitians, to elevate the Foundation as an industry thought leader, and preside over the implementation of multi-year research and programming initiatives.

"I am eager to start this new chapter with GFF and excited to build on GFF's successes," said Ms. Ball when asked about the new role. She continued, "GFF's work in science-based nutrition messaging has led to an incredible scope of positive conversation surrounding the health benefits of grain foods. I look forward to continuing the work of magnifying the message that every American needs grain foods to maintain a healthy, nutrient-rich diet."

