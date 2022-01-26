Riboli Family Wines Strengthens Sales Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines has expanded its national sales and strategic planning team to support the rapid growth of Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand and the largest selling brand over $10 in the US*, the Riboli Estates Group, its portfolio of luxury wineries sourcing fruit exclusively from the family's 1,400 acres of sustainably-farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley, and the rest of the Riboli Family Wines portfolio.

"We continue to invest in the future of our brands, wineries, vineyards, and especially in our people," said Steve Riboli, third generation owner. "Led by our new Senior Vice President of Sales, Paul Roberts, we have expanded from two to five sales divisions, adding strategic and chain sales professionals. We also created exciting development opportunities for our team while adding robust, local support for our trade partners," he added.

Paul Roberts Named SVP National Sales. Paul's responsibilities span the entire Riboli Family Wines sales and strategy teams. Prior to joining the company last spring, Paul spent 20 years with Banfi Vintners, most recently as its VP, Sales for North America. He also held sales leadership positions with E. & J. Gallo Winery and Johnson Brothers Liquor Company, among others.

Sales Team Expands with Five Divisions, New Chain Leadership. Each of the five new divisions includes a Division Vice President, Regional Manager, Trade Development Manager, District Manager, and Area Manager. Division Vice Presidents include Greg Baldino, Southeast; Tom Walker, Central; Ryan Deines, Mid-West; and Chris Riboli, West. A search for the Northeast Division VP is underway.

Kyle Hensley Named Senior Vice President, Chains. To support retailer chain partners, Kyle has been selected to lead a team of eight to manage the company's key chain relationships. Paul Rinaldi Named VP of National Accounts. In this role, Paul will oversee Kroger, Whole Foods, Meijer as well as all Costco divisions. Rick Rechetnik Named VP of Drug/C-store/Military/West Regional Accounts.

Penny Kosut Named VP Riboli Estates Group. Vice President Sales of the Riboli Estates Group, Penny oversees the family's portfolio of California estate-based wineries: San Simeon, Maddalena, Highlands 41, Opaque, Windstream and Riboli Family. Three Business Development Managers work closely with Penny and the Out of State team to develop the estate portfolio.

Strategic Planning Team Expanded. JR Trevino has moved into a new position, Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Integration, working with Susan Bertenthal, the new Senior Director of Business Insights.

About Riboli Family Wines:

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year, Riboli Family Wines includes Riboli Estates Group – a portfolio of estate-based brands sourced from the family's 1,400 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley – as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand and the largest selling brand over $10 in the US*. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, the third and fourth generations of the Riboli family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com .

* Source: Impact Databank 2022. Based on retail value.

