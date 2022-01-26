TRANSMEDIA GROUP HOPES TO SURVIVE PROMOTING AMERICA'S MOST UNUSUAL PODCAST 'SURVIVING THE SURVIVOR' STARRING JOEL WALDMAN AND HIS MOM IN HER 80S WHO THINKS LIKE SHE'S 30ish

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group plans to survive promoting one of the country's funniest, most irreverent, captivatingly charming and incisively zany podcasts, Surviving the Survivor.

TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden called the podcast "enchantingly warm and weird" starring award-winning broadcast journalist Joel Waldman and his Holocaust-survivor mom Karmela in her 80s, but mentally 30 something.

The witty, outspoken Karmela is from eastern Europe and is a child survivor of the Holocaust.

Our publicity will feature how they take on topics from the pandemic to erectile dysfunction, from belief in G-d to climate change and how some of their guests are as far out literally as they are, including Harvard astrophysicist Dr. Avi Loeb.

After Loeb talked about his quest to find space aliens, which he writes about in Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life beyond Earth, he said that of the thousands of interviews he does, Surviving the Survivor was at the top of his list in quality and introspectiveness.

"Far from just surviving, representing Joel and his sharp-minded mom is going to be lively and fun for us as it is for their audience," said Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group President.

Connecting in a Socially Distant World

TransMedia also will be drawing media attention to how intimately and effectively Joel and Karmela connect so humanly with their guests in ways that often transcend the remote or distant worlds they sometimes inhabit.

"Our PR will show how Joel and his spontaneously funny sidekick mom are truly storytellers themselves who seek to pull from their interviews the human-interest angles and the honest, heartfelt and enlightening stories from their podcast guests," said Mazzone.

"The pandemic may have limited how often we see our friends, family and clients, but it has not changed our mission," said Waldman.

If anything, it's only reminded Waldman and his mom how important it is to celebrate what's human, honest and heartfelt," said Madden.

"And we intend to help them to continue doing that and more."

TransMedia said it will highlight Joel's distinguished career as an Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist who can craft stories from documentaries and investigative reports to human-interest. Joel was a DC-based Fox News network correspondent covering Capitol Hill and at Fox 5 in New York City

