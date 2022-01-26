Veterans Business Battle invites entrepreneurs to participate in 2022 competition

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice University's business competition geared for military veterans will take applications from new entrepreneurs.

Applications are open for the 2022 Veterans Business Battle, an event that gives military veterans an opportunity to pitch their business plans to a panel of investors for a chance at investments, business partnerships, and prize money. In recent years, finalists received more than $4 million of investments through the program. Early-stage businesses and existing companies needing growth capital are both encouraged to apply.

This year's event will extend networking opportunities to other business startup founders who want to attend sessions led by previous Veterans Business Battle winners.

"We're looking forward to giving veterans the opportunity not just to share their ideas and get financing, but learn from other past winners the lessons about entrepreneurship they've lived through while growing their businesses " event co-chair Reid Schrodel said.

Veterans Business Battle will award a combined $30,000 in cash prizes to winners at the event. The cash will be split between a $15,000 prize for first place, $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third place. The event is hosted by Rice Business Veterans Association, a student organization for military veterans at Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business.

To apply, applicants must submit a business plan on the competition website, www.vetbizbattle.org , by Feb. 15. Businesses must have an honorably discharged veteran or active duty founder and equity holder who is actively running the venture.

Finalists will be invited to make their business pitch April 22-23 at Rice University. All types of businesses are encouraged. Previous winners have included retail products, a commercial drone business, technology firms and more. Those interested in competing should visit business.rice.edu/vetbizbattle

Veterans Business Battle was established in 2015 by a group of Houston entrepreneurs and Rice University's Veterans in Business Association. The competition aims to foster entrepreneurship among veterans, grow veteran-owned businesses and give back to veterans seeking to make a difference in the business world. For more information, visit business.rice.edu/vetbizbattle

Contact: Sara Yonker, 713-296-0004, sara@sarayonker.com

View original content:

SOURCE Veterans Business Battle