Wondr Gaming to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies on January 26, 2022, under the symbol "WDRGF". Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under "WDR".

This U.S. listing will provide Wondr Gaming with access to a broader base of U.S. and international retail and institutional investors, ultimately providing investors with increased access to data, transparency, and liquidity. Wondr Gaming is in the process of completing our application to become DTC eligible in the U.S.

"With the Wondr Gaming audience primarily located in North America, The UK and Australia, listing on the OTCQB will greatly strengthen our US investor base and provide an opportunity for our fans to become Wondr Gaming shareholders." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media and programmatic sales hosted on GameLancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1 billion monthly views and 24,000,000+ followers.

