LifeOmic Hires Peter Liebert as Chief Information Security Officer Former CISO of Cerner government services joins software company to bring health care and federal experience to security team

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , a software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to offer disruptive solutions to the healthcare industry, employers and individuals, today announced Peter Liebert as the company's chief information security officer (CISO). Peter previously served as the CISO for the state of California and most recently held the title of CISO within Cerner's government services sector.

As a cybersecurity expert with experience in the health care industry and the public sector, Peter will lead LifeOmic's robust security program to ensure the company's and customers' data is secure. Peter will also lead Lifeomic's skilled cybersecurity team that relies heavily on automation to provide a powerful, scalable solution to customers.

"The companies we partner with take cybersecurity very seriously, so we were eager to have Peter come on board to offer hard-to-find expertise to give them peace of mind knowing their data was protected by the best," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "As we look to 2022, Peter's extensive background will help our talented security team grow our solutions and will be instrumental in helping LifeOmic partner with even larger customers."

LifeOmic has a proven track record in cybersecurity, with the company securing FedRAMP Ready status for its Precision Health Platform for Government in just nine months. As the company continues to pursue opportunities within precision health and wellness in the government sector, LifeOmic will leverage Peter's experience and relationships to gain recognition with potential federal customers.

"Ensuring data security in the health care industry has never been more important," said Peter Liebert, newly appointed CISO at LifeOmic. "I look forward to applying my experience to bring LifeOmic customers unparalleled security while simultaneously making a deep impact within the health care industry."

Peter started his career in the U.S. military as both an officer and a civilian where he specialized in cybersecurity and cyberwarfare working for the U.S. Navy, United States Cyber Command and the Secretary of Defense's Cyber Policy Office. Peter has since held a variety of public and private sector security roles and has served as an investor and security advisor to multiple Silicon Valley startups.

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma, employers and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes health data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments.

LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all clinical data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images, and more to power solutions for recovery, monitoring, research, patient-reported outcomes, health literacy, treatment and survivorship, as well as LifeOmic Precision Wellness, the employee wellness and engagement platform. The company's suite of consumer products includes the LIFE Ascent personal wellness solution and the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website and SkillSpring for connecting domain experts with consumers.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

